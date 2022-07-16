Former Cagayan de Oro mayor Reuben Canoy laid to rest

LAID TO REST. The late former Cagayan de Oro mayor and assemblyman Reuben Canoy's daughter Rhona during the interment at Eternal Gardens-Greenhills in Bulua, Cagayan de Oro on Friday, July 15.

Reuben Canoy is remembered as 'the father of modern Cagayan de Oro' and one of Mindanao's prominent figures during the Marcos dictatorship

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines – Former Cagayan de Oro mayor Reuben Canoy, one of Mindanao’s most colorful political leaders, was laid to rest with only his family members and close friends in attendance at the Eternal Gardens-Greenhills in Bulua, Cagayan de Oro, on Friday, July 15.

His children wanted it to be a private interment.

The urns bearing the remains of Canoy and of his wife Solona were lowered to a vault by their children Rhona, Chet, Cacoi, and Donne.

Solona died in 2019, and her urn had been placed on top of the headboard of Canoy’s bed since then, according to Rhona.

“We decided to bury them together. I guess dad really wanted to be with my mom all this time,” she said.

The late mayor, who also became an assemblyman, was cremated hours after he suffered cardiac arrest at a hospital in Cagayan de Oro on July 5. He was 93.

Aside from being a staunch advocate of federalism, Canoy is also remembered as “the father of modern Cagayan de Oro” because it was during his term as mayor from 1971 to 1976 when he implemented the division of the city’s 40 urban and another 40 rural barangays.

He was also instrumental in the construction of the Don Gregorio Pelaez Sports Center in downtown Cagayan de Oro, the site of the first-ever Palarong Pambansa outside Metro Manila in 1975. The complex of several sports facilities in downtown Cagayan de Oro was named Don Mariano Marcos Sports Center then, after the late father of the dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

Cagayan de Oro 2nd District Representative Rufus Rodriguez also credited Canoy for the organization of the Cagayan de Oro Water District (COWD).

But it was in politics that Canoy became one of Mindanao’s prominent figures during the Marcos dictatorship. He resigned as assistant secretary of the Department of Public Information (DPI) and became an outspoken Marcos critic.

Canoy subsequently joined two other martial law critics – the late senator Aquilino “Nene” Pimentel Jr. and former Misamis Oriental governor Homobono “Bono” Adaza – and together, they formed the anti-Marcos Mindanao Alliance.

Pimentel founded the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino, which merged with the late senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr.’s Lakas ng Bayan (Laban), after the Mindanao Alliance breakup.

Canoy was the voice behind Mindanao’s longest radio political commentary program Perspective over Radio Mindanao Network (RMN), a broadcast company founded by his brother Henry, which traces its roots to Cagayan de Oro.

His familiar opening spiel for each episode became a familiar line in Mindanao and the Visayas: “Ang lungsod nga nasayod makahatag og kusog sa demokrasya, apan ang lungsod nga mapasagaron makapukan sa atong kagawasan.”

(An informed society strengthens democracy, but an indifferent society will crush our freedoms.)

For years, Canoy wrote the script for every episode until his health failed him. He let her daughter Rhona read the script for him at times. – Rappler.com