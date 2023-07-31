Former MILF rebels seek long-term safe conduct passes, leniency

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

WORRIED. Former MILF combatants air their concerns during a forum in an MILF camp Darapanan in Maguindanao del Norte.

The ex-rebels appeal to the Marcos Jr. administration to expedite the amnesty program

GENERAL SANTOS, Philippines – Former combatants of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) have appealed for long-term safe conduct passes for their members facing criminal charges and subjects of arrest warrants.

During a Stakeholders’ Forum on Bangsamoro Amnesty held at Camp Darapanan, Sultan Kudarat town in Maguindanao del Norte, on Thursday, July 27, the ex-combatants also asked the Marcos Jr. administration to exercise leniency in law enforcement operations and expedite the amnesty program.

The event, organized by the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) regional government and attended by National Amnesty Commission chairperson Leah Tanodra-Armamento and other NAC commissioners, provided a crucial platform for aging MILF combatants to voice their concerns about the challenging situations they currently face.

“How can those needing medical treatment go to the hospital?” asked Hadji Bayan Abas, commander of the MILF’s 108th base command.

He lamented the difficulties they face, particularly combatants with pending criminal cases.

“We cannot just move around for fear of being harmed or arrested, and even those who want to work abroad cannot do so anymore because of this situation,” he said.

They said the issuance of safe conduct passes is in line with the 1993 Memorandum Circular No. 57, which mandates the provision of Safe Conduct Passes to rebels seeking to participate in the peace process or apply for amnesty.

Abas said he was among those who were proposing long-term safe conduct passes instead of the existing ones that need to be renewed monthly.

“Why not make it a one-time issuance, valid until the decommissioning process is completed?” he said.

Hadji Wahid Tundok, commander of the MILF 118th Base Command, voiced the same grievance, pointing out that many of his colleagues were aging and had difficulties traveling to military camps to secure their safe conduct passes.

“It takes time to travel from their house to military camps, and many things can happen along the way because the safe conduct pass has expired. The police are unforgiving to those with arrest warrants,” Tundok said.

He said the safe conduct passes may need to be issued only by the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity (OPAPRU) instead of availing them from military headquarters.

Another field commander of the MILF, Hashim Husain, said the government should fast-track the implementation of the amnesty to avoid possible problems in the future, pointing out that that amnesty is a vital component of the peace agreement.

“This is where we can gauge the government’s sincerity in talking peace and in implementing what was agreed upon,” Husain said. “Without amnesty, we will see it as a half-baked sincerity.”

He also said he was worried about the consequences of further delays in granting amnesty to them.

NAC Commissioner Jamar Kulayan said they would explore the possibility of issuing safe conduct passes arranged locally.

Under the amnesty program, safe conduct passes would be provided to former combatants who apply for amnesty.

“This is the arrangement in the peace agreement between the MILF and the government, and once we issue the pass, you can immediately use it. The safe conduct pass will be valid until your amnesty is granted or denied, meaning it will last until the termination of your amnesty application,” he pointed out.

Commission on Human Rights (CHR) director Homero Matthew Rusiana explained during the forum that in criminal offenses, there are two victims – the person who was harmed and the government.

He said the amnesty only covers offenses against the government, and not for criminal cases not related to the Bangsamoro struggle for self-determination.

Rusiana said those seeking amnesty must apply for it as required by law. – Rappler.com