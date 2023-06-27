Governor suspends mayor of Sultan Kudarat’s capital town for 2 months

SUPPORTERS. Supporters of Isulan Mayor Marites Pallasigue gather for a prayer-rally outside the town hall on June 14 after the Sultan Kudarat provincial board recommended her suspension. The mayor was ordered suspended on Monday, June 26.

Two of Isulan Mayor Marites Pallasigue's accusers take over as town's acting mayor and acting vice mayor, respectively

GENERAL SANTOS, Philippines – Sultan Kudarat Governor Pax Ali Mangudadatu has ordered the 60-day preventive suspension of the mayor of the province’s capital town for allegedly keeping the capitol in the dark about her executive orders and delays in a major construction project.

The suspension order against Isulan town Mayor Marites Pallasigue took effect on Monday, June 26.

The mayor is the wife of former Isulan mayor Dominador Pallasigue who was also suspended for six months and subsequently convicted by the anti-graft court Sandiganbayan. The court had ordered his imprisonment and perpetual disqualification from holding public office.

Based on Sangguniang Panlalawigan Resolution 336, which recommended the mayor’s suspension, Mangudadatu issued Executive Order No. 17. A copy of the order was delivered on Monday, June 26, at Pallasigue’s office at the Isulan town hall.

The suspension stemmed from the administrative complaint filed by Isulan Vice Mayor Arnold Armada and town councilors Carlo Apiado, Jenalyn Mejia, Moises Dolar, Marvin Dalanon, Darlene Lama, and several barangay chairpersons.

They blamed Pallasigue for the delay in the construction of a new municipal hall building. It was also alleged that she has not submitted copies of her executive orders to the office of the governor.

Isulan town administrator Andrew Well Pallasigue confirmed to local broadcaster Max FM Tacurong that they received a copy of the suspension order while Pallasigue was out visiting villages.

“With this development, she may not return to her office today,” he said.

Mayor Pallasigue’s supporters, who gathered at the town hall to show their support for their mayor days earlier, labeled the move of the vice-mayor and the local legislators as politically motivated.

The Pallasigues are not known to be political allies of the Mangudadatu political family, who fielded candidates to challenge their group in Isulan during the 2022 elections.

Pax Ali is the son of Maguindanao del Sur Governor Mariam Mangudadatu and Suharto, Sultan Kudarat province’s previous governor.

Sought by Rappler on Tuesday, June 27, the town administrator declined to comment when asked if they thought the suspension order had anything to do with partisan politics.

Hours after the order was served, Vice Mayor Armada and Councilor Apiado took their oath as acting mayor and acting vice-mayor of the town, respectively.

Andrew said the mayor cannot be reached yet because she was “still busy attending to some urgent matters.”

In 2019, the mayor’s husband Dominador was found guilty of two counts of graft by the Sandiganbayan. He was sentenced to up to eight years in prison for each count.

In a 13-page resolution promulgated on July 19, 2019, the 5th Division of the Sandiganbayan said Dominador did not present any valid argument in his motion for reconsideration as it found him guilty of violating the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

The cases against the former mayor stemmed from his move in demoting and dismissing Elias Segura Jr., the municipal planning and development coordinator, in 2007.

Interestingly, Segura ran for Isulan mayor in the May 2022 elections, with Armada as his running mate, but lost to Dominador’s wife.

Segura and Armada ran for office under the Kapamilya political alliance of the Mangudadatus.

In its decision, the Ombudsman affirmed the ruling of the Civil Service Commission (CSC) which ordered Dominador to reinstate Segura.

Dominador had refused to heed the CSC order, prompting Segura to file a case before the anti-graft court.

He had argued that the CSC did not issue a writ of execution, but the court found no merit in his argument. – Rappler.com