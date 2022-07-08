Governor freezes quarrying in Zamboanga del Norte

Governor Rosalina Jalosjos also tasks provincial environment officials to investigate the extractions of sand, gravel, and pebbles in all concession areas and stockyards in the province

ZAMBOANGA DEL NORTE, Philippines – Zamboanga del Norte Governor Rosalina Jalosjos has suspended commercial and industrial extraction of sand and gravel throughout the province amid flooding complaints blamed on massive quarrying.

Lawyer Ivan Patrick Ang, capitol spokesperson, said Jalosjos also tasked the Provincial Environment Management Office (PEMO) to start an inventory and investigate the extractions of sand, gravel, and pebbles of all concession areas and stockyards in Zamboanga del Norte.

Ang said in a press briefing on Thursday, July 7, that the capitol’s move to suspend quarrying was based on the new governor’s first executive order issued on July 4.

The capitol said more than 50 permits to quarry were granted by the provincial government to businessmen, many of them supplying sand and gravel to neighboring provinces, as well as Cebu in the Visayas.

The permits were given despite persistent and increasing complaints about flooding and the destruction of farms.

Ang said some of the areas were remote and used to have no flooding problems until quarry operations started in the villages.

Government geologists said pits created by sand and gravel extractions hold large volumes of water that easily overflow whenever there are heavy downpours.

Ang said the affected Zamboanga del Norte towns host quarry operations.

Ang, however, said that the suspension would only be temporary.

“We cannot completely stop the quarrying because we need it. What we are doing is just to regulate, and we are going to return the permits of responsible concessionaires,” he said. – Rappler.com