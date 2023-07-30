Grenade explodes outside Cotabato terminal

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SULTAN KUDARAT BLAST. Police stand on guard near a bus following a an explosion in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat, on April 17, 2023.

Police suspect an extremist group into extortion is behind the explosion in BARMM's regional capital

COTABATO, Philippines – A grenade went off outside a bus terminal in Cotabato City, before 6 am on Monday, July 31.

Police said a man who works as a barker was wounded after being hit by a splinter.

In May, bomb experts detonated at least three crude bombs at the bus terminal hours before the start of the Palarong Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao Athletic Association’s (BARMMAA) fourth regional competitions in the city.

Major John Vincent Bravo, a police precinct chief, said the explosion at the main gate of the Husky Bus Terminal delayed the first bus trip from Cotabato to General Santos City.

The passengers are all safe, said Bravo.

In recent months, police said the company’s buses and terminal have been targeted by an extremist group that has resorted to extortion to raise funds for their causes.

Police suspected that Monday’s explosion was part of attempts to pressure the bus company to give in to the group’s demands. – Rappler.com