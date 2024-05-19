2 wounded after thrown grenade explodes in Cotabato City chapel

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Cotabato City Police Colonel Queruben Manalang Jr says the suspects were riding-in-tandem, and a hot pursuit is being done as an investigation is conducted

Two people are wounded after a grenade was thrown and went off during a service at the Sto. Nino Chapel in Rosary Heights 3 in Cotabato City at around 10:30 am on Sunday, May 19.

According to NDBC News, the grenade was thrown during a bible service called “Kasaulogan Sa Pulong.” No priest was present at that time.

In a phone interview, Cotabato City Police Colonel Queruben Manalang Jr. said the two victims were sent to a local clinic and to the Cotabato Regional and Medical Center for treatment.

“Based on our initial investigation, suspects were riding-in-tandem. Our SOCO team now is deployed in the area and we are tracing CCTV footages nearby,”Manalang said.

Manalang added a hot pursuit operation is being conducted. – with reports from Ferdinandh Cabrera/Rappler.com