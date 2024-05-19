2 wounded after thrown grenade explodes in Cotabato City chapel

SUMMARY
Two people are wounded after a grenade was thrown and went off during a service at the Sto. Nino Chapel in Rosary Heights 3 in Cotabato City at around 10:30 am on Sunday, May 19.
According to NDBC News, the grenade was thrown during a bible service called “Kasaulogan Sa Pulong.” No priest was present at that time.
In a phone interview, Cotabato City Police Colonel Queruben Manalang Jr. said the two victims were sent to a local clinic and to the Cotabato Regional and Medical Center for treatment.
“Based on our initial investigation, suspects were riding-in-tandem. Our SOCO team now is deployed in the area and we are tracing CCTV footages nearby,”Manalang said.
Manalang added a hot pursuit operation is being conducted. – with reports from Ferdinandh Cabrera/Rappler.com
