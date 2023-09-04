Gun violence, explosions mar early days of election period in BARMM

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

GUN ATTACK. Police check a fatal shooting incident where gunmen on motorcycles killed Karim Millog Gumama, also known as Maguid Martin, in Sitio Kubong, Barangay Ibotigen, Sultan Kudarat town, Maguindanao del Norte.

While the Comelec describes the filing of certificates of candidacy in the BARMM as 'generally peaceful,' incidents of violence have been reported all over the region

GENERAL SANTOS, Philippines – Despite the ongoing gun ban and stricter security protocols, violence and lawlessness have erupted in various parts of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), leaving residents living in fear just a week into the 90-day election period that has begun nationwide.

In the Bangsamoro region, reports of killings, gun attacks, and grenade explosions have marred the atmosphere during and after the weeklong registration of candidates for the upcoming grassroots and youth elections in October.

While the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in the BARMM has described the filing of certificates of candidacy (COCs) in the region as “generally peaceful,” incidents of violence have been reported in the Maguindanao provinces, Lanao del Sur, and BARMM Special Geographic Area (SGA) in Cotabato province.

Despite these challenges, Comelec-BARMM director Ray Sumalipao assured the public that all aspiring candidates were able to file their respective COCs within the allotted period.

A candidate for barangay chairman in Barangay Resa, Datu Blah Sinsuat town in Maguindanao del Norte had to be escorted by Marine soldiers to file his COC after he complained of harassment by a person with a similar surname.

Datu Samel Sinsuat said he went to the Comelec office in the town to file his COC but was instead harassed by a certain Vic Sinsuat.

Gunfire and explosions

In Malabang town, Lanao del Sur, police in the BARMM had to deploy additional combat-ready policemen following sporadic gunfire reports in the town center, allegedly aimed at disrupting the ongoing registration of candidates.

Aspiring candidates from 13 barangays in Malabang had to make at least three attempts to reach the local Comelec office to file their respective COCs.

During their first attempt on Thursday, August 31, the candidates from the villages of Betayan, Boniga, Bacayawan, Jose Abad Santos, Manggahan, Tubok, Cabasaran, Badak-Lumao, Tambara, Tiyongcop, Calumbog, Pasir, and Montay faced a barrage of gunfire that prevented them from reaching the Comelec office.

Video footage of the sporadic gunfire shows men in combat gear firing their rifles, some of whom are described as belonging to a prominent local political family.

During their second attempt the following day, soldiers escorted the candidates to the Malabang town Comelec office, but a power outage forced them to go home without filing their COCs. It was on their third attempt on Saturday that they were able to file their COCs under tight security.

In the early hours of Sunday, September 3, gunfire followed by two explosions rocked Purok 1, Barangay Digal, Buluan town, Maguindanao del Sur, injuring a resident.

Buluan town police chief Lieutenant Cemacio Cemafranco said the blasts, allegedly from a rifle grenade, occurred around 2 am and hit two houses in Digal, injuring a sleeping resident.

Maguindanao del Sur police director Colonel Ruel Sermese identified the injured resident as 25-year-old Samira Angkad, who was rushed to the Buluan District Hospital.

Sermese said they are still investigating who could be behind the attack.

Gun attacks

Around noontime on Sunday, September 3, police reported that gunmen on motorcycles shot and killed Karim Millog Gumama, alias Maguid Martin, in Sitio Kubong, Barangay Ibotigen, Sultan Kudarat town, Maguindanao del Norte.

According to the initial investigation, Sultan Kudarat police chief Lieutenant Colonel Julhamin Asdani said Gumama, a resident of Barangay Narra in Sultan Kudarat, was driving his motorcycle when he was attacked and tailed by the suspects from Cotabato City.

Except for the nine empty bullet shells found at the crime scene, police investigators are currently without leads regarding Gumama’s murder.

Also on Sunday, in Sitio Nabilan, Barangay Awang, Datu Odin Sinsuat town in Maguindanao del Norte, a gun attack injured 42-year-old Joel Tanghal Saribal.

Datu Odin Sinsuat town police chief Major Regie Abellera said the victim was able to identify his assailant, whom he named Ervin.

The victim was driving his motorcycle loaded with three large sacks of charcoal when the suspect shot him, according to police investigations.

On the evening of September 2, in Sitio Siawan, Barangay Tamontaka, Datu Odin Sinsuat town, Maguindanao del Norte, a member of a police auxiliary was shot dead.

Datu Odin Sinsuat town police chief Major Reggie Abellera identified the slain victim as 49-year-old Rayan Abas, a volunteer member of the Barangay Police Action Team (BPAT) in Tamontaka.

The investigation showed that Abas was walking home around 9 pm when he was shot. Four empty shells of a .45 caliber pistol were found at the crime scene.

Police are still looking for clues regarding motives and the identity of the killer.

In Cotabato City, thousands of supporters of a group of candidates ignored election regulations when they marched to the Comelec office in the BARMM compound.

Police in anti-riot gear were called in to confront the yelling and unruly crowd that had gathered in front of the Comelec office. Days ahead of this, Comelec Chairman George Garcia reminded candidates that premature campaigning could disqualify them from running.

Amid these incidents, officials of the Comelec and the security sector in the special region are determined to proceed with the upcoming village and youth polls.

“It would be unacceptable to postpone it,” remarked Comelec Chairman George Garcia during a meeting with the security sector in the BARMM to discuss the measures to be taken to ensure an orderly conduct of elections in the region. – Rappler.com