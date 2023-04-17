Gunmen kill town councilor in Maguindanao del Sur

ANOTHER MURDER VICTIM. Datu Salibo, Maguindanao del Sur Councilor Demson Dagloc Silongan dies after a gun attack near the town hall on Monday morning, April 17.

Armed group attacks Datu Salibo, Maguindanao del Sur Councilor Demson Dagloc Silongan as he is about to step out of his car to attend a town council meeting

COTABATO CITY, Philippines – Still unidentified gunmen shot and killed a town councilor in Maguindanao del Sur while he was on his way to attend a municipal council meeting on Monday morning, April 17.

Authorities identified the murdered official as Datu Salibo town councilor Demson Dagloc Silongan.

Silongan died on the spot after he was shot at point blank range near the town hall, according to municipal information officer Rex Torino.

The Bangsamoro police said the councilor was with his driver Jam Madzig when the gun attack was carried out. It was unclear if Madzig was hurt.

Torino told Rappler that Silongan was about to step out of his car to attend the Monday regular session of the Datu Salibo town council when the armed men attacked on a highway in the village of Pagatin in Datu Salibo town at around 8:22 am. – Rappler.com

Ferdinandh Cabrera is an Aries Rufo Journalism fellow.