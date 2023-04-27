Hackers take control of Davao traffic office’s Facebook page

DAVAO ORIENTAL, Philippines – Hackers have taken control of the official Facebook page of Davao’s City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO).

The page was hacked at 1 am on Thursday, the Davao City government said.

“CTTMO is now working with concerned offices and agencies to regain control over their Facebook page as soon as possible. We advise the public to ignore any messages, links, and online posts shared by the Facebook page,” read part of a public notice posted on the city government’s Facebook page.

Patrolwoman Fatima Taquilgan of the cybercrime unit of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in the Davao Region told Rappler that it was the first time that the Facebook page of city hall’s traffic management office was hacked.

“We will investigate this because we have the tools to recover hacked accounts. Almost all of the hacked accounts, whether by private individuals or government offices, that were reported to us were recovered. So we encourage everyone to report immediately if their social media accounts were hacked,” Taquilgan said. – Rappler.com

Ferdinand Zuasola is an Aries Rufo Journalism fellow.