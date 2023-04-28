Hackers vandalize Davao traffic office’s Facebook page with soft porn

Hackers flood the Facebook page of the Davao City Transport and Traffic Management Office with at least 21 soft porn videos

DAVAO ORIENTAL, Philippines – Hackers vandalized the official Facebook page of Davao’s City Transport and Traffic Management Office with soft porn, a day after they took control of the social media account.

“The hacking seriously affected our operations,” said Renato Ortiz, a radio operator at the CTTMO.

The CTTMO has yet to recover the social media account a day after it lost administrative control over it, and despite the matter being brought to the attention of the Philippine National Police’s cyber crime unit in Davao.

CTTMO workers said the hackers flooded the Facebook page with at least 21 soft porn videos.

Ortiz said police cyber crime investigators were in the CTTMO office, asking people questions and looking into the online hacking incident that took place around 1 am on Thursday, April 27.

In a statement, the Davao City government earlier cautioned the public about the hacked Facebook page and advised people to be careful about messages or posts traced to the account.

The local government said it was closely working with authorities to regain control over the Facebook account as soon as possible.

The hacked Facebook page has about 54,000 followers, and the CTTMO’s last post before the account was hacked was a public notice on the local tricycle registration process signed by retired police colonel Dionisio Abude, officer-in-charge of the local traffic office.

Patrolwoman Fatima Taquilgan of the PNP’s cybercrime unit earlier said it was the first time for the CTTMO’s Facebook page to be hacked. She, however, assured that the police would be able to help the city hall office recover the account soon. – Rappler.com

Ferdinand Zuasola is an Aries Rufo Journalism fellow.