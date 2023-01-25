Heavy rain forces Davao de Oro to suspend classes

BRIDGE NO MORE. A bridge in the town of Mawab in Davao de Oro province collapses on Wednesday due to flooding.

DAVAO ORIENTAL, Philippines – Davao de Oro Governor Dorothy Montejo-Gonzaga suspended all classes in public and private schools in the province on Wednesday, January 25, as heavy rain started causing heavy flooding and landslides.

Jirah Matondo, an operations staff of the Office of Civil Defense in the Davao Region, said that among the five provinces in the region, oonly Davao de Oro has declared a suspension of classes due to the bad weather, as of posting time.

A landslide hit the mountainous village of Andap in Laak, Davao de Oro, on Wednesday morning, but no casualties have been reported so far.

A bridge also collapsed in the town center of Mawab due to rampaging floodwaters caused by a heavy downpour.

In a public notice, Gonzaga said her decision to suspend classes was made because of the “impending threat of flooding and landslides in the province.”

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said a low-pressure area (LPA) was causing moderate to heavy rain in parts of the provinces of Agusan del Norte, Davao del Norte, Davao de Oro, Cotabato, and Davao Oriental, and may affect nearby areas.

Pagasa advised the public and disaster risk reduction and management offices to closely monitor the weather conditions and take necessary precautions due to threats of landslides and flash floods. – Rappler.com