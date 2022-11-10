At least 7 dead as clashes between gov’t troops, MILF escalate in Basilan

RELIEF. Villagers who fled their homes due to hostilities receive relief aid in Ungkaya Pukan, Basilan, on Wednesday, November 9.

'We hought there would be no more fighting between the AFP and the MILF because of the peace agreement and the BARMM is already there, under the MILF leadership,' says Basilan Representative Mujiv Hataman

BASILAN, Philippines – Nearly 1,500 families fled to safer ground as fighting between government forces and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) in Basilan escalated, leading to at least seven deaths as of Thursday, November 10.

Local officials and stakeholders expressed concern that the continued hostilities may set back the gains of the decades-long peace process in the region.

“Buong akala natin wala nang giyera sa pagitan ng AFP at MILF dahil may kasunduan para sa kapayapaan at nariyan na ang Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao na pinamumunuan ng MILF,” a disappointed Basilan Representative Mujiv Hataman said.

(We thought there would be no more fighting between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the MILF because of the peace agreement and the BARMM is already there, under the MILF leadership.)

The military’s Western Mindanao Command (Wesmincom) said on Thursday, that three soldiers were killed and six others were wounded in the ongoing fighting between government and MILF forces in the town of Ungkaya Pukan.

The military identified the soldiers killed as Corporal Alberto Dal Jr., and privates 1st class Nelson Bantoc and Junry Vega.

Wounded were Sergeant Marlon Entorum; corporals Balvestero Roxas, Ronaldo Gampoan, Alvein Zamoras; Private 1st Class Rixon Bucog; and Private Alfie Java.

In Cotabato City, BARMM Education Minister Mohagher Iqbal, the chairman of the MILF peace panel, said four MILF members were killed and three others were wounded so far since Wednesday, November 9.

Brigadier General Arturo Roxas, acting Wesmincom commander, said the fighting started when soldiers and Ungkaya Pukan Mayor Jomar Maturan went to the village of Ulitan to ask the MILF members who arrived from another place not to bear arms.

“But they started shooting. As of now, we are on the defensive. We don’t want this to escalate,” Roxas said.

The Army’s 64th Infantry Battalion said more than 40 heavily armed MILF members arrived in Ulitan from the village of Suyak.

The town government said some 1,480 families have so far fled their homes and sought refuge elsewhere.

“We recognize the agreement and the need for restraints. That is why we cannot utilize all the capabilities while the MILFs are doing maneuvers and launching offensives,” Roxas said.

He said the battalions under the Wesmincom have been alerted and were awaiting deployment in Basilan “if they (MILF members) won’t quit.”

Wesmincom brought the matter to the attention of the Coordinating Committee on the Cessation of Hostilities (CCCH).

Hataman appealed to the MILF and military to hold their fire so that innocent civilians would not get caught in the crossfire, and for the sake of the peace agreement.

Hataman questioned why the hostilities escalated when mechanisms were put in place by the MILF and government through the Ad Hoc Joint Action Group (AHJAG).

In a statement on Wednesday night, the Government Implementing Panel for the GPH-MILF Peace Accord called the recent Basilan fighting “unfortunate” given the “progress and headways gained by the GPH and MILF parties in the peace process.”

The government panel called for sobriety and prudence.

“The GPH and MILF ceasefire mechanisms, the Coordinating Committee on the Cessation of Hostilities (CCCH), and the Ad Hoc Joint Action Group (AHJAG) are in place and are closely coordinating to immediately de-escalate the conflict, to effect the ceasefire and mitigate further exacerbation of conflict,” read part of the panel’s statement.

The panel also appealed to the MILF “to stay the course and work together with the ceasefire mechanisms and government forces to uphold the ceasefire agreement which has been a product of arduous efforts from both parties in the interest of the welfare of our people and the preservation of the peace agreement.”

Carlito Galvez Jr., Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity, said he was deeply concerned with the ongoing armed conflict.

Galvez said his office immediately reached out to both parties to de-escalate the situation.

He said the CCCH and AHJAG were in Basilan to diffuse tensions and prevent the further the loss of lives.

“We cannot allow this latest incident in Basilan to negate the major gains we have achieved over the years. Let us rally behind the national government’s banner of peace, reconciliation, and unity, and work together to restore peace in the province,” Galvez said. – Rappler.com