Inmates into drugs outsmart South Cotabato jailers using pigeons

At the South Cotabato prison, the feathered couriers are the cunning allies of inmates who are into drugs, eluding the watchful eyes of jailers

GENERAL SANTOS, Philippines – Inmates battling drug addiction employed ingenious tactics to outfox their jailers in South Cotabato, proving that even behind bars, creativity knows no bounds.

The inmates at the South Cotabato Rehabilitation and Detention Center (SCRDC) have outwitted authorities by employing the age-old, battle-tested couriers which soldiers did in wartime: pigeons.

At the South Cotabato provincial government-run facility, these feathered couriers have become the cunning allies of inmates who are into drugs, eluding the watchful eyes of prison guards.

Equipped with lightweight harnesses or tubes, the trained birds had served as messengers during wartime, reliably carrying crucial information at high speeds over long distances and across battlefields where other communication methods were unreliable or unavailable.

Jail authorities at the South Cotabato prison, notorious for being turned into a virtual drug den by inmates, recently discovered how illegal substances were being sneaked inside.

“They are using pigeons,” said reinstalled jail warden Juan Lanzadares.

Prison authorities intercepted two with drugs tied to their legs that entered the facility on Wednesday, June 21.

Officials are now investigating which of the more than a thousand SCRDC inmates could be the potential handler of the pigeons.

Lanzadares confirmed that the two birds were killed to prevent further use, suspecting that other pigeons might still be utilized unscrupulously.

Inmates found to be involved in the pigeon incident will be recommended for transfer to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) facility in Koronadal, according to Lanzadares.

Substance abuse remains a persistent problem at the provincial government-run prison facility, as shown by a series of drug tests among inmates conducted this year, leaving officials puzzled as to how drugs were being brought into the cells.

In April, police arrested John Anthony Sucgang, a Koronadal City resident, for attempting to bring bottles of nail polish containing shabu (meth) valued at P70,000 into the SCRDC.

Despite receiving tip-offs and implementing policy changes, jail officials have struggled to halt the flow of drugs and contraband, resulting in the relief of acting jail warden Lory Celeste.

South Cotabato Governor Reynaldo Tamayo Jr., who ordered the return of Lanzadares to his former post, said the move was part of a plan to put an end to the drug flow into the jail.

For years, the jail located in Koronadal City, has grappled with drug and contraband-related issues, raising suspicions of collusion between some jail guards and drug peddlers or criminal groups.

Celeste, the former warden, said there had been investigations into the smuggling of drugs into the facility, including the possible involvement of jail guards, but no substantial progress was reported.

The SCRDC gained notoriety for various methods of drug smuggling into the jail, such as hiding drugs in visitors’ slippers, inmates’ wives’ private parts, throwing them over jail fences, and concealing them inside canned goods.

On March 6, Tamayo ordered a revamp at the provincial jail following a series of drug tests which showed that nearly two dozen inmates tested positive for substance abuse.

Tamayo’s move came after public criticism of the perceived mismanagement of the provincial government-run prison facility.

Before the revamp, the former warden said there was an investigation into two jail guards who were accused by inmates of smuggling drugs into the prison. However, no further details or outcomes were disclosed.

An inmate made allegations late last year that a prison guard instructed him to deliver two cigarette packs to SCRDC Cell No. 13. Smoking, like the use of mobile phones, is prohibited inside the facility.

Upon opening one of the packs for a cigarette, the inmate claimed to have discovered what he believed to be shabu concealed within the cigarettes.

The SCRDC has also gained notoriety for having allegedly corrupt personnel.

During an entrapment operation in August 2021, narcotics agents from the city police arrested 43-year-old Annie Grace Dizon-Langga, an off-duty female jail guard, alleging that she sold P500 worth of shabu to an undercover agent.

That same year, narcotics agents arrested Dexter Rimando Imperial, the SCRDC’s cook, for possessing shabu valued at P34,000.

The arrests resulted in the dismissal of the two SCRDC personnel.

In 2022, Tamayo initiated a parallel investigation, asserting that jail personnel must implement drastic measures to effectively prevent the smuggling of illegal drugs into the SCDRC.

He said he intends to transfer the management of the prison to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) due to the persistent drug activities within the facility.

The BJMP manages another detention center in Koronadal City, which is relatively smaller in size compared to the SCRDC, housing around 2,000 inmates. – Rappler.com