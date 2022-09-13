Rappler Talk: Why the Maguindanao plebiscite matters

Bookmark this page for the full interview at 1 pm on Wednesday, September 14

MANILA, Philippines – On Saturday, September 17, hundreds of thousands of registered voters in Maguindanao have an important choice to make: whether to split the southern Philippine province into two.

The long-delayed plebiscite seeks to ratify a May 2021 law that divides Maguindanao province into Maguindanao del Norte and Maguindanao del Sur. Advocates of the split had said the move would usher in political, social, and economic developments in the area.

Rappler’s election reporter Dwight de Leon sits down with Maguindanao Provincial Administrator Cyrus Torreña to discuss the final preparations in the run-up to the plebiscite, as well as their outlook should the “yes” vote win on Saturday.

Bookmark this page for the full interview at 1 pm on Wednesday, September 14. – Rappler.com