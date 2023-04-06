Don’t risk personal harm for penitence, Kidapawan bishop reminds faithful

FLAGELLANTS. In a practice rejected by the Catholic Church, a few devotees whip their backs during a procession to churches in Bulakan, Bulacan, as part of their penance on Maundy Thursday, April 14.

Being like Jesus Christ is not about going through physical pains and sufferings, but putting Christ in the center of your life, says Bishop Colin Bagaforo

GENERAL SANTOS, Philippines – Atonement for sins should not include perilous acts that would do more harm than good to penitents, Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo of the Diocese of Kidapawan reminded the faithful on Wednesday, April 5.

The prelate made the call as Catholics welcome the Holy Week after three years of restrictions in public gatherings, with communities going back to traditional Lent practices like flagellation or even crucifixion.

The Church does not forbid penance or repentance, said Bagaforo.

But devotees must be aware that there are other ways to atone for sins without putting one’s self in danger, he added.

The Kidapawan bishop is also president of Caritas Philippines, a humanitarian and advocacy arm of the Philippine Catholic Church.

Many Catholics still believe in the tradition of panata, a religious vow, performing precarious acts to expiate their sins and bring a divine reward.

The bishop said the panata of each devotee must be done with good intentions not only during the Lenten season but throughout the year.

To be like Jesus Christ is not about going through the physical pains and sufferings he went through, but putting Christ in the center of your life, Bagaforo said.

The real message of Lent is sincere repentance, genuine spiritual renewal, and prayer for God’s forgiveness and compassion, he added.

Former altar server and a retired government worker Bobby Catubig, 65, said Lent is also a time to reflect and check on one’s spiritual health.

He pointed out that many devotees who practice flagellation seem unaware of what these are in relation to faith.

Others have embarked on their own spiritual journey, seldom attending mass ue to differing political views and principles with their priests, Catubig said.

The past two years of the pandemic, with the millions of lives lost and untold miseries of families, would have been enough penance for us to be able to reflect and have an assessment of our own spiritual life, Catubig said.

“The lockdowns that humbled many people are a reminder of many things that we can ponder on during the Holy Week as we search for our being a person in faith,” he said. – Rappler.com