Lack of birth certificates a challenge in giving incentives to IP centenarians

FATHER AND KIDS. Tboli centenarian Luheng Cayok sits in his bedroom with his remaining surviving children, ages 70, 72 and 80 years old. He has 11 children.

Tboli centenarian Luheng Cayok gets his cash incentive three years after he turned 100

GENERAL SANTOS, Philippines – Verifying the actual age of centenarians among tribal folk in this city has delayed the provision of their monetary incentives, an official of the National Commission for Senior Citizens (NCSC) said.

This is because most elderly, especially those belonging to indigenous peoples (IP) who reside in remote mountain villages and were born before World War II, do not have birth certificates, NCSC commissioner Edwin Espejo told Rappler on Friday, June 23.

He said this has posed a challenge for some national government agencies tasked with giving legal benefits to senior citizens, especially centenarians who are entitled to receive a P100,000-incentive from the national government.

At the NCSC, Espejo said they are encouraging those with elderly and potential centenarian relatives to register them with the commission or avail of late birth registration to be able to have their kins’ records of births.

He cited the case of two IP centenarians who only managed to receive their respective incentives years after they reached the milestone age.

The P100,000 incentive is provided under Republic Act 10868 or the Centenarian Act of 2016, to honor and grant benefits and privileges to Filipinos who live 100 years.

Long wait

Tboli centenarian Luheng Cayok, who resides in the mountain village of Purok Tanda in Barangay San Jose, General Santos City, turned 103 on February 28. He received his cash incentive of P100,000 only on June 22, more than three years after his 100th birthday.

Another IP centenarian, 101-year-old Blaan Rebecca Sambog received her P100,000 incentive on Thursday afternoon, June 22, at her house in Barangay Kablon in Tupi, South Cotabato.

Cayok and Sambog received an additional P10,000 each from the NCSC which was personally handed to them by Espejo.

Cayok also stands to receive another P100,000 from the city government, said Nikki Catolico, executive assistant in the local government of General Santos. Sambog will receive an additional incentive of P20,000 from the South Cotabato provincial government.

“It took years before Cayok received his gift due to voluminous documents and validations required to process his cash assistance,” Espejo said.

Meticulous process

Labinia Bañes, senior citizen focal person of the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Soccsksargen, said the validation process goes through a meticulous assessment of documents submitted by the family of the centenarian.

Aside from authenticating documents, Bañes said they make personal visits to verify the status of prospective recipients.

“We stick to proper procedures and guidelines in order to ensure that the incentives are given to the rightful and deserving recipients,” she said.

Bañes said that as of June 22, they have already given cash incentives to verified 30 verified centenarians in the Soccsksargen region, including that of Cayok and Sambog.

In this city, centenarians get an additional P100,000 incentive from the city government and those still living receive a monthly medical stipend of P5,000.

South Cotabato, on the other hand, gives a one-time P20,000 monetary gift to qualified centenarians.

Espejo said when recipients do not have birth certificates, they initially turn to the relatives in verifying the age, like if a recipient has children who are “at least 70 years old who can give verifiable personal accounts about important events or their family milestones.”

Of Cayok’s 11 children, three of them aged 70, 72, and 80 are still alive and provided proof that their father is already 103 years old.

His secret to long life, Cayok said, is avoiding fried, oily, and salty food. Cayok said he does not smoke nor drink, but loves to munch on sugar cane.

FINALLY. His daughter looking on, a teary eyed 103-year-old Luheng Cayok, a Tboli, gets his centennial incentive from NCSC commissioner Edwin Espejo at the centenarian’s house in the mountain village of San Jose in General Santos City on June 22, 2023.

Suffering from poor eyesight due to age, Cayok was teary eyed when his cash incentive was counted in front of him and his children in their small hut.

“It’s here finally,” he said in Blaan. – Rappler.com