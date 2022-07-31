Grieving Lamitan mayor seeks justice over killing of Ateneo shooter’s father

JUSTICE. Lamitan Mayor Roderick Fugiray talks to reporters about his wife Rosita's killing, and the subsequent attack on phyisician Chao Tiao Yumol's father. He says the Yumols deserve to get justice, too.

BASILAN, Philippines – Grieving Lamitan City Mayor Roderick “Oric” Fugiray on Sunday, July 31, called on authorities to dig deeper into the killing of Ateneo gunman Dr. Chao Tiao Yumol’s father, saying the family of the physician who confessed to shooting his wife dead deserves justice as much as he and his children do.

Furigay made the call even as he brought his wife’s body brought back to Lamitan on Sunday morning, exactly a week after the armed Dr. Yumol snuck into the Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) and carried out the broad daylight shooting which killed three people, including former Lamitan mayor Rosita Furigay, and wounded the politicians’ graduating daughter Hannah Rose.

MOURNING. Lamitan residents line up to see the casket of murdered former mayor, Rosita Furigay, who is brought back to Basilan on Sunday, July 31. Richard Falcatan/Rappler

On Friday morning, still unidentified gunmen killed Yumol’s father Rolando with at least four bullets just outside his house on Rizal Avenue in Barangay Maganda in Lamitan.

Authorities said the Lamitan gun attack could be the handiwork of anyone, possibly a “third party.”

Mayor Furigay called on investigators to look deeper into Rolando’s murder, and leave no stone unturned to identify the killers and bring them to justice.

His wife was brought back from Manila in a casket at around 8:15 am.

Despite the inclement weather, hundreds of mourning Lamiteños from all ages lined up at the pier in Barangay Calugusan to see the murdered Rosita who until midday of June 30 was their mayor for nine years.

The ex-mayor’s body was brought back days after the remains of her executive assistant and close friend Victor Capistrano were returned to Basilan for interment.

Furigay, Capistrano, and Ateneo security guard Jeneven Bandiala were killed after the ex-mayor and her aide alighted from a vehicle at Ateneo campus where Hannah Rose was scheduled to receive her law degree.

Yumol, who confessed to staging the attack, had accused the Furigays of corruption and involvement in the illicit drug trade in Basilan, allegations the Lamitan politicians denied.

The physician became a staunch critic of the Furigays after the former mayor had his Lamitan-based People’s Clinic shut down in 2019 on orders from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) for operating without a license. – Rappler.com