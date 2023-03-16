Ambushed Lanao governor still recovering, might return to work in 2 months – son

RECUPERATING. Lanao del Sur Governor Manintal Adiong Jr. flashes a hand sign on a hospital bed to say that he is on the way to recovery.

'Every day, he is showing signs of recovery,' Vice Governor Khalid says of his father, Governor Mamintal Adiong Jr., who was discharged from the hospital in early March

LANAO DEL SUR, Philippines – A month after an ambush that killed four of his companions, Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal Adiong Jr. is still recovering from his injuries, his son said on Thursday, March 16.

“Every day, he is showing signs of recovery. Hopefully, in one to two months, governor will be back in office,” Vice Governor Khalid Adiong told reporters, adding his father was discharged from the hospital two weeks ago.

The younger Adiong, who has been designated acting governor of the province in the meantime, said the local government continues to function.

“What happened to governor is not a reason to stop all the services of the provincial government. All programs are ongoing,” he added.

Play Video

The elder Adiong sustained gunshot wounds in the February 17 ambush, which authorities believe were carried out by a 10-person group. His office aide was injured, while four other men in his convoy were killed.

Between February 17 and 19, a suspect identified only as alias “Otin,” was killed during police operations, according to the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Police in Bukidnon on March 10 arrested three suspects. According to PNP chief Rodolfo Azurin Jr., they were members of a crime group known for planting cannabis and selling firearms.

“It’s the PNP’s task to interrogate [them on] their motives, or identify the one behind the ambush, or whether they were really the brains behind the attack,” the vice governor said.

He said the prime suspect was still on the loose.

“The Armed Forces of the Philippines and the PNP won’t stop until they catch the people behind the ambush,” he warned. – Rappler.com