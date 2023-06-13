New learning hub in MILF camp fosters children’s education, cultural heritage

EDUCATION, FINALLY. Children studying inside a new learning center opened in Lanting, Talayan, Maguindanao del Sur, where the Moro Islamic Liberation built a camp years ago during its armed struggle for self-determination.

A 12-year-old boy finds himself in 2nd grade instead of 6th grade, a result of poverty in a village where the MILF set up a camp during its armed struggle years ago

MAGUINDANAO DEL SUR, Philippines – A learning center constructed inside the Moro Islamic Liberation Front’s (MILF) Camp Omar in remote Lanting village in Talayan, Maguindanao del Sur, has emerged as a symbol of hope for underserved communities.

This initiative has opened doors for children, providing them with an opportunity to pursue education and break free from the limitations imposed by their circumstances.

Opened on May 30, the learning center in Lanting goes beyond academic subjects; it also aims to preserve the cultural heritage, beliefs, and traditions of the Teduray tribe, which constitutes the majority of the community’s residents.

Among the beneficiaries of this learning hub, Mohaimen Ismael stands out as an eager learner, actively joining and helping his peers with reading activities in the center.

Despite being 12 years old, Mohaimen finds himself in the 2nd grade instead of the 6th grade, a result of the challenges his family faced long before the new learning facility was built.

First, they live in a camp of the MILF which, until its 2014 peace agreement with the government, was leading a secessionist armed struggle in Mindanao. The MILF is now leading the Muslim-majority Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), a special political territory created as a result of the 2014 settlement.

Mohaimen’s parents were unable to send him to school due to the distance between their home and the nearest town school, compounded by their extreme poverty. Faced with financial constraints, his parents prioritized farm work to ensure daily sustenance.

As the fourth of six siblings, Mohaimen expressed a strong desire to go to school.

“I had wanted to attend school, but there was none nearby. So, when I learned about this school, I wasted no time and enrolled along with my friends and siblings. I want to study and contribute to the well-being of my mother and our family,” said Mohaimen.

Determined to catch up, Mohaimen has devoted himself to extensive reading to broaden his knowledge. He leads his peers in fostering a reading habit within the school.

The community played an active role in building the learning hub, with parents actively participating in its physical development. They recognize that education is not only essential for their children but also for themselves.

The Abot Kaalaman sa Pamilyang Bangsamoro (AKAP) program, implemented by the Ministry of Basic, Higher, and Technical Education (MBHTE) in the Bangsamoro region, with support from the Australian government’s Pathways program, aims to establish accessible, operational, and functional educational facilities for 106 underserved villages across the region.

The Bangladesh Rural Advancement Committee (BRAC-Philippines) is facilitating the establishment of these centers in the region.

Dioscoro Eballes, the school head, expressed optimism that the center would educate indigenous children while instilling reading habits among them and their parents, without neglecting their culture and traditions.

Mohammad Kaul, a learning facilitator in Barangay Lanting, stressed the importance of providing adequate reading materials in the library to encourage students to further engage in reading.

Malou Gonzales, a community organizer from BRAC-Philippines, pointed out how the proximity of the learning hub benefits indigenous children, especially those residing in mountain villages.

“Children are now fully immersed in the world of reading and counting. They dedicate 5 to 10 minutes every day to reading, with active participation from both the children and their parents, who share the same enthusiasm and desire for literacy,” Gonzales said.

Riz Barandino from Pathways stressed the need to bring learning institutions closer to indigenous children, eliminating the need for them to travel long distances.

By initiating the learning process at a young age, the center aims to provide education not only for Barangay Ladting but also for children from neighboring villages, fostering their development in reading, writing, and counting, according to Barandino. – Rappler.com

Ferdinandh Cabrera is an Aries Rufo Journalism fellow.