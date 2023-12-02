Magnitude 6.9 earthquake rocks Surigao del Sur

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FOR SAFETY. People from a hotel in Cagayan de Oro stay outdoors after the earthquake.

(4th UPDATE) At past 11 pm, the Phivolcs issues a tsunami warning following the strong earthquake

MANILA, Philippines — A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.9 rocked Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur on Saturday, December 2, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said in a bulletin.

The earthquake with a depth of eight kilometers affected Mindanao at around 10:37 pm, Saturday.

Intensity V was felt in Bislig City in Surigao del Sur and Cabadbaran City in Agusan del Norte.

At past 11 pm, the Phivolcs issued a tsunami warning following the strong earthquake.

“Based on the local tsunami scenario database, it is expected to experience wave heights of more than one meter above the normal tides and may be higher on enclosed bays and straits. Destructive tsunami is expected with life threatening wave heights,” the agency said.

The Phivolcs said the first tsunami waves will arrive between 10:37 to 11:59 pm on December 2, and may continue for hours. The agency said the people in the coastal areas of Surigao del Sur and Davao Oriental are strongly advised to immediately evacuate to higher grounds or move farther inland.

“Owners of boats in harbors, estuaries or shallow coastal water of the above-mentioned provinces should secure their boats and move away from the waterfront. Boats already at sea during this period should stay offshore in deep waters until further advised,” the agency added.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said the tsunami is also expected to hit Japan.

Quoting Japanese broadcaster NHK, Reuters said tsunami waves of up to a meter (three feet) high are expected to reach Japan’s western coast a little later by 1:30 am on Sunday, December 3.

Raymark Gentallan, local police chief of the coastal town of Hinatuan near the earthquake’s epicenter, said power has been knocked out since the quake struck, but disaster response teams have not monitored any casualties or damage yet.

The whole of Agusan del Sur was plunged into darkness in the aftermath of the earthquake. The Agusan del Sur Electric Cooperative (ASECO) said technical teams were checking all its substations to determine the extent of damage caused by the seismic activity, as of posting time.

ASECO said the transmission of electricity from the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines was halted.

Photo by Dolly Ilogon

The quake was also felt in Cagayan de Oro. Following the strong earthquake, a call center worker was taken to an ambulance after passing out. In a hotel in the same province, people stayed outdoors for safety. — With reports from Herbie Gomez, Reuters/ Rappler.com