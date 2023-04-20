Maguindanao del Norte lists 20 recommendees for provincial board

IN CHARGE. Maguindanao del Norte OIC Governor Abdulraof Macacua speaks to reporters during a news conference in Cotabato City on April 17, 2023.

Maguindanao del Norte OIC Governor Abdulraof Macacua says list will be sent to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. before May so the provincial government could begin to function

COTABATO CITY, Philippines – The officer-in-charge (OIC) of Maguindanao del Norte’s provincial government said a list of about 20 people has been initially prepared from which President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. could pick eight who would compose the legislature of the newly created province.

Maguindanao del Norte OIC Governor Abdulraof Macacua told a news conference on Monday, April 17, that the list would be sent to Marcos before May so the provincial government could begin to function properly.

He said consultations were ongoing, and “hopefully, by next week, we can officially submit the names of recommended persons to the Malacanang.”

Macacua said he and officials in the Bangsamoro region have felt the urgency to fill the positions, adding that it is crucial for the legality of the disbursement of provincial government funds, and in running the affairs of the province.

The new provincial government has an initial budget of P1.8 billion this year, but none of it can be used unless Macacua secures the green light of the still non-existent provincial board.

He said he could not even start the hiring of provincial government employees because the positions need to be created with the approval of the provincial board.

At least 237 former employees of the provincial government of the now-defunct Maguindanao province would also need to be absorbed by the Maguindanao del Norte provincial government with the go-ahead of the provincial legislature, he said.

Another pressing concern is the seat of the provincial government which needs to be established.

Macacua said he discussed this concern during his meeting with Datu Odin Sinsuat town Mayor Lester Sinsuat whose wife Fatima Ainee has been named by Marcos as OIC vice governor of Maguindanao del Norte.

The meeting included former Talayan town mayor Ali Midtimbang whose son Nathaniel was appointed OIC governor of neighboring Maguindanao del Sur.

The Sinsuats and Midtimbangs are political allies of the governor of the now defunct Maguindanao province, Mariam Mangudadatu, who has rejected Marcos’ appointment of her as OIC governor of Maguindanao del Sur.

Mangudadatu also questioned the appointments of Macacua and Fatima Ainee as OICs, asserting that Marcos violated the law that split Maguindanao province into two political territories.

Macacua said he has proposed the Simuay old capitol in Sultan Kudarat town as the seat of government of Maguindanao del Norte.

Mayor Sinsuat, however, pointed out that the law, Republic Act 11550, identified his town, Datu Odin Sinsuat, as the seat of the provincial government.

The Maguindanao del Norte provincial government, however, has yet to acquire a property in Sinsuat’s town where the capitol could be constructed.

Macacua said the old capitol in Sultan Kudarat town “is big and owned by the provincial government,” and a legislative act can move the capitol site from Datu Odin Sinsuat.

Aside from the Sinsuats and Midtimbangs, Macacua said, he was also opening communication channels with another Mangudadatu political ally, the Masturas through Sultan Kudarat town Mayor Tucao Mastura. – Rappler.com

Ferdinandh Cabrera is an Aries Rufo Journalism fellow.