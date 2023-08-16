Mindanao
Mindanao
Maguindanao del Norte

Maguindanao del Norte Vice-Governor Ainee Sinsuat ‘vacates’ post

Ferdinandh Cabrera

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Maguindanao del Norte Vice-Governor Ainee Sinsuat ‘vacates’ post

DEFIANT. Fatima Ainee Sinsuat, the vice governor of the now defunct Maguindanao province, breaks her silence about President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s appointment of officers-in-charge in a video released on Thursday, April 20.

Governor Abdulraof Macacua asks the provincial board to officially declare the position of vice-governor vacant

COTABATO CITY, Philippines – Maguindanao del Norte Vice-Governor Fatima Ainee Sinsuat has vacated her position, Governor Abdulraof Macacua said in a letter to the province’s legislature on Wednesday, August 16. 

Macacua asked the provincial board to officially declare the position of vice-governor vacant and designate a new presiding officer. 

The reason for Sinsuat’s supposed decision to vacate the position remains unclear.

She has yet to issue a statement as of posting time.

Sinsuat, the elected vice governor of the now defunct Maguindanao province, had assumed office as governor of Maguindanao del Norte after a law splitting the old province into two was ratified via a plebiscite in late 2022.

She, however, reluctantly stepped aside after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appointed Macacua as officer-in-charge/governor of Maguindanao del Norte.

Before the appointment, Macacua served as senior minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Marcos appointed Sinsuat as OIC-vice-governor. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI

BARMM

LGUs in the Philippines