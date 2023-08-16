Maguindanao del Norte Vice-Governor Ainee Sinsuat ‘vacates’ post

SUMMARY
COTABATO CITY, Philippines – Maguindanao del Norte Vice-Governor Fatima Ainee Sinsuat has vacated her position, Governor Abdulraof Macacua said in a letter to the province’s legislature on Wednesday, August 16.
Macacua asked the provincial board to officially declare the position of vice-governor vacant and designate a new presiding officer.
The reason for Sinsuat’s supposed decision to vacate the position remains unclear.
She has yet to issue a statement as of posting time.
Sinsuat, the elected vice governor of the now defunct Maguindanao province, had assumed office as governor of Maguindanao del Norte after a law splitting the old province into two was ratified via a plebiscite in late 2022.
She, however, reluctantly stepped aside after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appointed Macacua as officer-in-charge/governor of Maguindanao del Norte.
Before the appointment, Macacua served as senior minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).
Marcos appointed Sinsuat as OIC-vice-governor. – Rappler.com
