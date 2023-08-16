Maguindanao del Norte Vice-Governor Ainee Sinsuat ‘vacates’ post

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DEFIANT. Fatima Ainee Sinsuat, the vice governor of the now defunct Maguindanao province, breaks her silence about President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s appointment of officers-in-charge in a video released on Thursday, April 20.

Governor Abdulraof Macacua asks the provincial board to officially declare the position of vice-governor vacant

COTABATO CITY, Philippines – Maguindanao del Norte Vice-Governor Fatima Ainee Sinsuat has vacated her position, Governor Abdulraof Macacua said in a letter to the province’s legislature on Wednesday, August 16.

Macacua asked the provincial board to officially declare the position of vice-governor vacant and designate a new presiding officer.

The reason for Sinsuat’s supposed decision to vacate the position remains unclear.

She has yet to issue a statement as of posting time.

Sinsuat, the elected vice governor of the now defunct Maguindanao province, had assumed office as governor of Maguindanao del Norte after a law splitting the old province into two was ratified via a plebiscite in late 2022.

She, however, reluctantly stepped aside after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appointed Macacua as officer-in-charge/governor of Maguindanao del Norte.

Before the appointment, Macacua served as senior minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Marcos appointed Sinsuat as OIC-vice-governor. – Rappler.com