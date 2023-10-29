Maguindanao del Sur explosion kills militant a day before polls

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MAGUINDANAO POLICE. POLL DUTY. A contingent of policemen get instructions as they deploy in Maguindanao del Sur.

GENERAL SANTOS, Philippines – An explosion killed a suspected member of the extremist Dawlah Islamiyah in a town in Maguindanao del Sur, a day before the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections.

Authorities theorized that the explosion was intended for a another location and that it went off accidentally.

The explosion took place in Barangay Sambulawan, Datu Salibo town, Maguindanao del Sur, at around 8 am on Sunday, October 29.

Army Major Saber Balogan, spokesperson of the 601st Infantry Brigade, identified the fatality as one Commander Pagadian of the Dawlah Islamiyah’s Turaife Group.

There were no other reported casualties.

The police and military in Maguindanao del Sur and other provinces in the Bangsamoro region are on high alert due to potential violence and attacks aimed at disrupting the village and youth elections in the province on Monday.

Bangsamoro Autonomous in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) police director, Brigadier General Alan Nobleza, ordered stricter checkpoint operations following the explosion.

Nobleza also said they have persons of interest who may have more useful information about the recent incidents, including the burning of two schools in Maguindanao del Norte on Saturday night, October 28.

The schools were meant to be used as polling centers. – Rappler.com