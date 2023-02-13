Maguindanao del Sur town election officer killed in ambush

Comelec Chairman Erwin Garcia and other commissioners say they would do everything in their power to bring the attackers to justice

COTABATO CITY, Philippines – The election officer of Sultan sa Barongis town, Maguindanao del Sur, was killed in a fatal ambush in Sultan Kudarat province on Monday afternoon, February 13.

Haviv Macabangen Maindan died from multiple gunshot wounds after his car was attacked in Purok Libas, Barangay Pinguiaman, Lambayong town.

Lawyer Udtog Tago, the provincial director of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Maguindanao, said Maindan’s uncle and security aide, Rolly Dilangalen, survived the attack. Dilangalen was seated in the back of the car.

Maindan, 55, had attempted to return fire, but he was riddled with bullets by six armed assailants using high-powered rifles while positioned on a bridge, according to Tago.

Tago said the motive behind the attack could be related to Maindan’s work, but added that it was still under investigation.

The Comelec office in Maguindanao has condemned the attack and called for a thorough investigation.

Maindan had been assigned as the elections officer in Pandag, Maguindanao del Sur, before he was moved to Mangudadatu, Maguindanao del Sur during the 2022 elections, and later, Sultan sa Barongis town.

Comelec officials in the Bangsamoro region have often been subjected to danger, especially after elections, particularly those assigned to “hot spot” areas.

In May 2022, a female Comelec officer from Datu Salibo, Maguindanao del Sur, survived a broad daylight ambush.

The attack took place as the officials were traveling along a highway, shortly after leaving the office.

A Muslim, Maindan’s body was sent to his hometown, Pikit, Cotabato, for burial.

Tago attended the wake before the burial and described Maindan as a generous person.

He said he was shocked about what happened to Maindan, who left behind a wife and four children.

Comelec Chairman Erwin Garcia and other commissioners said they would do everything in their power to bring the attackers to justice.

Lawyer John Rex Laudiangco, director of the Comelec’s education and information department, said they were working in cooperation with the Philippine National Police (PNP) to find the perpetrators. – Rappler.com

Ferdinandh Cabrera is an Aries Rufo fellow.