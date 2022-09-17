Maguindanao plebiscite ends, waiting game for results begins

The manual counting of ballots begins after the closing of polls, but it may take another 24 hours to know how Maguindanaoans decided on the proposed split of their province into two

MANILA, Philippines – The eight-hour plebiscite in Maguindanao came to a close at 3 pm on Saturday, September 17, but the fate of the province in connection with its proposed split into two will not be known until Sunday, September 18.

In a press conference an hour before the closing of polls, Commission on Elections (Comelec) spokesman Rex Laudiancgo said voter turnout as of midday was already at 56% for both first and second districts of Maguindanao. The number was a few percentage points shy of the 60% voter turnout that the poll body had hoped for.

Election watchdog National Citizens’ Movement for Free Elections (Namfrel) said earlier in the day that the morning of the plebiscite could be characterized by the “very low turnout of voters” in some areas.

But the Comelec said the partial voter turnout it already reported is not a low number.

“That 56% is a convincing number,” Comelec Chairman George Garcia said. “In our history, plebiscites are not really participated in.”

The Comelec added that voters who were still in line some 30 meters from the polling precinct at 3 pm would be accommodated.

After the closing of polls, plebiscite committees in every clustered precinct will begin manually counting the ballots, before producing election returns (ERs) that will be submitted to the municipal board of canvassers (MBOC).

Some of the certificates of canvass that will be generated at the municipal level around Saturday night might not be received by the provincial board of canvassers (PBOC) until Sunday noontime at the latest due to security, safety, and logistics concerns.

An announcement of the plebiscite results is expected on Sunday afternoon or night.

Hours before the closing of polls, authorities said no major hiccups or untoward incidents were observed so far in the conduct of the plebiscite

Poll watchdog Legal Network for Truthful Elections (Lente), which has volunteers on the ground, also added that teachers serving as poll workers arrived on time, although it noted some issues on the lack of voters assistance desk, reports of missing names in voter lists, and the presence of security forces inside voting centers despite a prohibition under the Omnibus Election Code.

During the plebiscite, Maguindanao voters were asked whether they agree to divide their province into Maguindanao del Norte and Maguindanao del Sur, in accordance with a 2021 law signed by then-president Rodrigo Duterte.

If the “yes” vote wins, that measure will effectively be ratified, paving the commencement of the province’s split.

Maguindanao Governor Bai Mariam Sangki-Mangudadatu will be able to keep the title, but she will lead only residents of the new Maguindanao del Sur.

Maguindanao Vice Governor Ainee Sinsuat, meanwhile, will become Maguindanao del Norte’s first governor.

Local officials have been predicting a win for the “yes” vote campaigners, amid lack of vocal opposition to the province’s split.

Advocates for Maguindanao’s division said a split would make basic services such as health care, education, and transportation accessible to residents, especially those who live in remote areas. – Rappler.com