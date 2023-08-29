Man who wanted to run for village chief gunned down in Cotabato

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CRIME SCENE. Police at the scene of an attack on a man who planned to run for barangay chairman in Midsayap, Cotabato, on August 29, 2023.

Police say Haron Dimalanes was at the town hall compound in Midsayap, Cotabato, preparing to file his certificate of candidacy at the local Comelec office, when he was attacked

GENERAL SANTOS, Philippines – Still unknown assailants shot and killed a man who was on his way to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) office in Midsayap town, Cotabato, to file his certificate of candidacy (COC) for barangay chairman.

The attack happened at around 11 am at a parking area near the Midsayap town hall. He died as he was being rushed to the hospital.

Police identified the victor as Haron Dimalanes who was supposed to filed his COC for barangay chairman of Malingao in the Special Geographic Area (SGA) in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Midsayap police chief Lieutenant Colonel Peter Pinalgan Jr. said that based on the initial investigation, Dimalanes was just outside the Comelec office at the town hall compound in Barangay Poblacion 4 when he was attacked.

Midsayap town is in Cotabato province, which is in Soccsksargen. Barangay Malingao, where the victim wanted to run as village chair, is in Midsayap, but its residents voted in favor of including their village in BARMM.

Bangsamoro police chief Brigadier General Allan Nobleza has sought for a deferment of the October polls in BARMM, even for two weeks, citing the high incidence of gun attacks there, many involving government officials.

There were more than 300 gun attacks, or an average of 1.5 shooting incidents a day, in the region since January, Nobleza said. At least 21 of these incidents targeted elected government officials.

On Saturday afternoon, August 26, an armed confrontation erupted in Barangay Kiladap, Talitay town, Maguindanao del Sur, between supporters of two aspiring candidates in the upcoming elections, said Brigadier General Oriel Pangcog, commander of the Army’s 60st Infantry Brigade.

No one was reported hurt in the incident, the Army official said. – With a report from Ferdh Cabrera Rappler.com