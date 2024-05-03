Mangudadatu, Adiong parties seek Comelec-accreditation for BARMM polls

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

One political party, led by the Mangudadatus, submitted its application papers, while another, headed by the Adiongs, formally expressed its intention to take part in BARMM's first parliamentary elections

GENERAL SANTOS, Philippines – Two political parties in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) are seeking accreditation from the Commission on Elections (Comelec) so they could vie for seats in the Muslim-majority region’s parliament in the 2025 elections.

The two BARMM-based parties – Serbisyong Inklusibo–Alyansang Progresibo (SIAP) and Al-Ittihad-Ungaya sa Kawagib nu Bangsamoro (AI-UKB) – submitted their respective documents to the Comelec on Tuesday, April 30, the deadline set by Comelec for political parties to express their intention and apply for accreditation to participate in BARMM’s first parliamentary elections, Comelec-BARMM Director Ray Sumalipao said.

The two parties are led by powerful political families – the Mangudadatus and Adiongs – in the BARMM provices of Maguindanao del Sur and Lanao del Sur, and Sultan Kudarat in neighboring Soccksargen region.

Aside from the ruling United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP) of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), there are several other political parties known to exist in the BARMM. They are the Bangsamoro People’s Party (BPP), Bangsamoro Party, Rayyat Development Party, and Indigenous Peoples Democratic Party.

In the initial Bangsamoro parliament election, voters will select their representatives to fill the 80 BARMM parliament seats: 40 from political parties, 32 from each parliamentary district, and eight sectoral representatives.

Sumalipao said on Wednesday, May 1, that the election period in the BARMM will start on October 1, coinciding with the filing of certificates of candidacy for the elections.

Speaking to local broadcaster Bandera News TV Cotabato, Sumalipao said the Comelec would soon finalize the schedule of election-related activities in the BARMM.

“As we have consistently emphasized, we at the Comelec are fully prepared for the Bangsamoro elections,” said Sumalipao, adding that all necessary legal requirements were already in place.

He said the Comelec has already approved the Implementing Rules and Regulations of the Bangsamoro Electoral Code or Bangsamoro Autonomy Act No. 35 via Comelec Resolution 10984.

AI-UKB chairperson and Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) Member Ali Sangki, along with the party’s secretary-general and Pandag, Maguindanao del Sur Mayor Mohajeran Balayman, submitted their documents at the Comelec office in Cotabato City.

Balayman said his party was ready for the 2025 elections. “We are eager to participate,” he said.

Sumalipao said AI-UKB also submitted a list of the party’s nominees and their acceptance.

Sumalipao said the other party, SIAP, has yet to file an application for accreditation to participate in the BARMM elections. What it submitted, he noted, was a manifestation of intent to participate in the BARMM parliamentary elections.

SIAP is a regional political party founded by Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal Adiong Jr., while AI-UKB was founded by former Sultan Kudarat governor Suharto Mangudadatu, director general of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda).

AI-UKB, according to Sumalipao, is already a regional political party accredited by the Comelec, but it still needs to submit an application for accreditation for the 2025 Bangsamoro elections.

He said the Comelec was in the “process of receiving and scrutinizing” documents such as declarations of intent and application papers, which will be submitted to the Bangsamoro Registration and Accreditation Committee (BRAC). The BRAC will then screen and process the documents before forwarding them to the Commission for approval. – Rappler.com