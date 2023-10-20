Many BARMM teachers reluctant to serve in polls due to past trauma, hostilities

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

AGREE TO PROTECT. Comelec and BARMM officials show a memorandum of agreement they signed to protect teachers who will serve in the barangay and youth elections in the Bangsamoro region during a meeting in Davao City on October 19.

DAVAO, Philippines – Many teachers in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) are apprehensive about their participation in the forthcoming barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections due to the trauma they suffered due to hostilities in previous elections.

Meriam Kawit, Maguindanao del Sur Schools Division superintendent, said this during an interview in Davao City on Thursday, October 19, where she witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between the Commission on Elections (Comelec) and BARMM’s Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education (MBHTE).

Kawit cited several unresolved cases of teachers getting killed as the main cause for alarm within their ranks. Worse, she said, many of the killings ended up as cold cases.

She said the most troubling aspect of the post-election period is the blame frequently placed on teachers who have served during the elections, particularly by the losing candidates.

She noted that, during election times, teachers face a high risk of hostility, including threats from armed groups associated with candidates, which can disrupt polling areas and create chaos.

Concepcion Balawag, Cotabato City Schools Division superintendent, said teachers often suffer high levels of stress, fear, and anxiety, especially when they are unfairly blamed by losing parties.

She said the teachers in the city, with an average age range of 45 to 65 years, would likely struggle to cope with the stress and pressure.

Over 2,000 teachers in the BARMM have declined to participate, and they are expected to be replaced by police personnel.

Kawit said this month’s election process, which would be manually done, further exposes teachers to more risks such as ballot snatching and intimidation by armed groups.

This early, she said, there were reports that some groups were already pressuring teachers to abstain from participating in elections in her province.

Responding to these concerns, the Philippine National Police (PNP) in the BARMM has deployed 500 police officers trained to serve as election board inspectors if teachers refuse to participate in Maguindanao del Sur.

Nine out of the 24 towns in the province have been categorized as areas of immediate concern by the Comelec.

Kawit said they hoped that the MOA signed by MBHTE and Comelec would address the concerns and ensure the protection and welfare of the teachers who will serve in the elections.

During the signing, BARMM Chief Minister Ahod “Al Haj Murad” Ebrahim said the institutions would work together to provide assistance and protection to teachers, supervisors, administrators, and other employees of MBHTE who will serve in various capacities in the upcoming elections.

BARMM Education Minister Mohager Iqbal said, “This MOA provides a framework that ensures that the rights and welfare of our teachers are upheld. With this partnership, we protect the teachers as they protect our votes – and as they protect our votes, we surely protect the future of children by ensuring that only those elected by the people will run the elective posts.”

The agreement signing was attended by Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia who announced an increase in the honoraria of election board chairpersons and their subordinates, raising the rates to P10,000 and P9,000, respectively.

With Garcia are Comelec commissioners Marlon Casquejo, Aimee Ferolino, Rey Bulay, Ernesto Ferdinand Maceda Jr., Nelson Celis, and Executive Director Teopisto Elnas Jr. The local officials from the BARMM include Maguindanao del Norte Governor Abdulraof Macacua, and BARMM Parliament Floor Leader and Bangsamoro Attorney-General Sha Elijah Dumama-Alba. – Rappler.com