Many feared dead, hurt in South Cotabato highway smash-up

WRECK. One of the vehicles involved in a smash-up of several vehicleson a highway in South Cotabato on Friday night, September 23.

GENERAL SANTOS CITY, Philippines – Several people are feared dead and hurt in a smash-up of several vehicles on a highway in Tupi town, South Cotabato, on Friday night, September 23.

Rolly Doane Aquino, chief of the South Cotabato Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO), said responders initially counted two dead people and at least a dozen others rushed to a hospital in Koronadal City as of 7:30 pm.

The PDRRMO said vehicles involved in the collision include a bus, a truck, three pick-up trucks, three sports utility vehicles, five motorcycles, and a tricycle.

A video circulating on social media showed bodies of victims along the highway, near the South East Asian Institute of Technology (SEAIT).

This report will be updated as soon as more details come in. – Rappler.com