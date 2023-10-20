From mic to ballot: 12 Mati broadcasters dive into barangay polls

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DAVAO ORIENTAL, Philippines – Twelve radio broadcasters in Mati City, the capital of Davao Oriental, are venturing into the upcoming barangay elections. Like the more than 7,000 candidates in Davao Oriental, they started campaigning on Thursday, October 19.

Majority of them, mostly experienced and influential radio commentators, have committed to championing transparency and good governance within their respective communities.

Data from the provincial office of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Davao Oriental said 7,271 people filed their certificates of candidacy for barangay and youth council seats in the province.

Of the 7,271, data showed 443 are running for barangay chairperson while 3,868 are seeking seats in various barangay councils throughout the province.

Raul Antopuesto, the chairman of the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas (KBP) in the Davao Region, said he respects the decision of the radio personalities to participate in the barangay elections during an interview with Rappler on Wednesday, October 18.

“I hope that, if elected into public office, they perform well and actively promote transparency and good governance within their respective barangays,” said the Mati-based Antupuesto.

The broadcasters running for barangay councilors are the following:

Nick Cabugnason of Airstrike Radio

Bernie Ignacio of Radyo Birada

Nathaniel Quinonez, station manager of Airstrike Radio

Raymundo Laranjo of Real Radio

Iman Abrael Monzon of Radyo Natin

Jannel Sermondo of Hope Radio

JP Al-ag of Ismael Radio

Neelan Luciano of Radyo Birada Network

Mario Lamodoc of Radyo Birada Network

Arnel Malindog of Radyo Rapido

Wing Caoile of Radyo Birada Network

Rebecca Pareja of Radyo Natin

There are concerns though among some of the broadcasters about their chances of winning given their limited resources for their campaigns and their resolve not to engage in vote buying.

“It’s an undeniable fact that money often plays a decisive role in elections, even at the village level. Without sufficient financial backing, the odds of winning are slim. But many of us, broadcasters, enjoy natural popularity due to our daily platforms, which reach a broad audience. Nevertheless, it’s often said that ‘we’re strong in surveys but weak in stuffing envelopes,'” said Malindog.

Malindong said he found nothing wrong with being a broadcast journalist and a village council member at the same time.

“I have been been doing this since winning a seat in the last barangay elections, and now I am seeking reelection. Definitely, I will go back to my daily radio commentary after the barangay elections,” he said.

Quinonez, a broadcast executive, said he would resume his daily radio program even if he wins a seat in one of Mati’s more than 20 barangays.

“Definitely, I will go back to radio commentary, win or lose, because it is my bread and butter. We cannot rely on the measly monthly salary of a village council member,” Quinonez told Rappler.

Caoile, another broadcaster running for barangay councilor, said he decided to run to change “the political landscape in our village,” push for transparency, and help in efforts to keep their place peaceful and orderly.

Pareja, another radio commentator, said she wanted their barangay to give women’s rights and welfare a focus, and make agriculture a top priority. – Rappler.com