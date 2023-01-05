Metro Davao police chief warns of bloodshed over Plaza’s murder

WARNING. Metropolitan Davao Police District director Brigadier General Alexander Tagum vows to make the killers of businesswoman-model Yvonette Chua-Plaza pay for what they did on Thursday, January 5.

DAVAO ORIENTAL, Philippines – The chief of the newly-created Metropolitan Davao Police District (MDPD) on Thursday, January 5, warned of bloodshed as authorities worked to identify and catch the killers of Davao City-based businesswoman and model Yvonette Chua-Plaza.

MDPD chief Brigadier General Alexander Tagum said this even as he vowed swift justice against those behind the December 29 murder at Green Meadows Subdivision, Mintal in Davao’s Tugbok district.

“I am warning you – your days are numbered. Haharapin ko kayo… Wala ko nanghambog, atubangon ta mo. Mag-ready ko sa personnel nako. Padayon ng kaboang ninyo kay mahunong ang inyong kinabuhi ning kalibutan,” Tagum said.

(Not to brag, but I will face you. My personnel will be ready. Go ahead with your follies so that you will stop living in this world.)

He promised to turn the MDPD into a strong force to keep Davao City a safe and secure place for Dabawenyos.

Tagum’s warning came as the Philippine Army started looking into allegations that one of its commanders was involved in the fatal shooting.

The officer, Brigadier General Jesus Durante III, broke his silence early this week and denied any hand in Plaza’s murder.

Durante, who served as head of the Presidential Security Group (PSG) during the Duterte administration, is now the commander of the Army’s 1001st Brigade under the 10th Infantry Division in the Davao Region.

The 10th ID assured that the Army would cooperate with the ongoing police investigation.

“We are ready for any investigation of our senior officer,” Captain Mark Anthony Tito, the Army division’s spokesman, told Rappler.

Durante has continued to serve as commander of the Davao de Oro-based 1001st Brigade despite allegations that went viral on social media about his close relations with Plaza and links to her murder.

In a Facebook post in early 2022, Plaza had shown photos of her bruised face and held Durante responsible for her battery, an accusation which Durante claimed the victim had supposedly retracted.

Durante came forward to strongly deny allegations against him made on social media despite the police not naming him as a suspect or a person of interest in the grisly killing of the woman he called his “friend.”

He said he was “deeply saddened” by Plaza’s murder, condoled with her family and friends, and joined those who have demanded justice.

The women’s rights group Gabriela has released a statement, condemning the brutal killing of Plaza even as it called for a thorough and impartial investigation into the murder case that caused an uproar in Davao.

“We urge that no sacred cows will be spared. With the New Year upon us, we vow to intensify efforts to end violence against women and to engage the Marcos Jr. regime on its lack of decisive action to reduce vulnerabilities of Filipino women,” read part of Gabriela’s statement.

Tagum said Plaza’s murder “hurt the image of Davao” as a city that has been packaged by officials as a peaceful and orderly place.

“The common aspiration of the people of Davao is to keep the city peaceful, and indeed, ‘life is here’ in Davao City,” he said

“Life is here” is a slogan that has been used as an investment pitch in Davao, the largest city in the Philippines in terms of land area. – Rappler.com