MILF, UBJP leaders promise to keep off barangay, SK elections

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'We cannot stop anyone from participating in this political exercise, but we will not openly support them as a group,' says Maguindanao del Norte Governor Abdulraof Macacua

COTABATO CITY, Philippines – The Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) on Tuesday, August 1, said it would keep off the upcoming barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections, and respect the non-partisan nature of the village-based political exercises.

Maguindanao del Norte Governor Abdulraof “Sammy Gambar” Macacua, the secretary-general of the MILF’s political wing, the United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP), said that they would not endorse or nominate any of their members for the elections.

Bangsamoro Chief Minister Ahod “Murad” Ebrahim, the leader of both the MILF and UBJP, said they would actively participate in the 2025 regional and national elections, but would keep their distance from the barangay and youth elections this year.

“We will not officially participate as a party, but those who wish to participate may do so in their personal capacity,” Ebrahim said.

On paper, the barangay and SK elections are intended to be non-partisan, with candidates running for positions in the villages not being affiliated with political parties. The intention is to encourage community representation and avoid the influence of national and local politicians in the grassroots.

Macacua said the UBJP would not issue certificates of nomination, during a gathering at Cotabato City Mall. The event was organized by the provincial government in collaboration with the military, police, Commission on Elections (COMELEC), and local governments.

“We cannot stop anyone from participating in this political exercise, but we will not openly support them as a group. We want the barangay and SK elections to be non-partisan,” he said.

BARMM Interior Minister Naguib Sinarimbo urged the local chief executives and other politicians in the region to follow the MILF and UBJP’s lead and maintain a non-partisan stance in the upcoming barangay and SK elections.

“Let us not interfere and allow people in the communities to choose their leaders without political intervention,” Sinarimbo said.

However, several mayors, who requested anonymity, told Rappler during the gathering that it would be challenging for them not to support candidates in the October elections, as they see them as political allies who helped them in winning the 2022 mayoral race and in their previous campaigns. – Rappler.com