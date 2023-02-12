8 killed, 20 hurt in Misamis Oriental highway accident

ACCIDENT. A smashup of vehicles kills 7 people and hurt 20 others in Misamis Oriental on February 11.

Except for the drivers, the victims are all police sergeants who just received training in Cagayan de Oro

ILIGAN CITY, Philippines – Seven policemen and a retired staff sergeant died and 20 others were injured as speeding vehicles collided in an accident in Naawan, Misamis Oriental on Saturday morning, February 11.

The victims were aboard a rented passenger van on their way home for a weekend vacation after attending a training session at the Police Regional Office-X in Cagayan de Oro City, said Naawan police investigator Corporal Joel Lustre Jr.

Those who died and were hurt were mostly police staff sergeants, one master sergeant, and two served as drivers.

Police said the van was traveling on the highway from Cagayan de Oro to Iligan City when it collided with another vehicle.

According to the police, the initial investigation suggests that the driver of the other vehicle was attempting to overtake the police van when one of its tires burst, leading to the crash.

The injured police officers and a driver have been rushed to hospitals in Iligan and Cagayan de Oro and are said to be in stable condition.

The sergeants who died in the accident were identified as the following:

Michael Ermac

Reuyan Marjun

Jevilou Cañeda

Eugene Lagcao

Aaron Ticar

Arnill Manoop

Eric Generalao

Retired sergeant and driver Abapo Anito

Here’s the list of the injured:

Jesson Pormento

Peter Paul Llamera

Jericho Tortogo

John Dominguez

Ricky Hista

Kirby Markinez

Jovane Adorable

Algefer Carpio

Cristy Narisma

Lloyd Tumangob

Edwin Calavio

Kevin Ramos

Joel Lumacad

Jomar Maramara

Gerry Harry Ucaya

Mark Gil Macasero

Marvin Velasquez

Maute Mohammad

Archel Fuentes

Driver Benjamin Mudabpel

The investigation into the accident is ongoing. – Rappler.com