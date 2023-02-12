8 killed, 20 hurt in Misamis Oriental highway accident

ILIGAN CITY, Philippines – Seven policemen and a retired staff sergeant died and 20 others were injured as speeding vehicles collided in an accident in Naawan, Misamis Oriental on Saturday morning, February 11.
The victims were aboard a rented passenger van on their way home for a weekend vacation after attending a training session at the Police Regional Office-X in Cagayan de Oro City, said Naawan police investigator Corporal Joel Lustre Jr.
Those who died and were hurt were mostly police staff sergeants, one master sergeant, and two served as drivers.
Police said the van was traveling on the highway from Cagayan de Oro to Iligan City when it collided with another vehicle.
According to the police, the initial investigation suggests that the driver of the other vehicle was attempting to overtake the police van when one of its tires burst, leading to the crash.
The injured police officers and a driver have been rushed to hospitals in Iligan and Cagayan de Oro and are said to be in stable condition.
The sergeants who died in the accident were identified as the following:
- Michael Ermac
- Reuyan Marjun
- Jevilou Cañeda
- Eugene Lagcao
- Aaron Ticar
- Arnill Manoop
- Eric Generalao
- Retired sergeant and driver Abapo Anito
Here’s the list of the injured:
- Jesson Pormento
- Peter Paul Llamera
- Jericho Tortogo
- John Dominguez
- Ricky Hista
- Kirby Markinez
- Jovane Adorable
- Algefer Carpio
- Cristy Narisma
- Lloyd Tumangob
- Edwin Calavio
- Kevin Ramos
- Joel Lumacad
- Jomar Maramara
- Gerry Harry Ucaya
- Mark Gil Macasero
- Marvin Velasquez
- Maute Mohammad
- Archel Fuentes
- Driver Benjamin Mudabpel
The investigation into the accident is ongoing. – Rappler.com
