Miss Grand PH takes center stage in Cagayan de Oro during Marcos Jr.’s 2023 SONA

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – As President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivered his second State of the Nation Address (SONA) at the Batasang Pambansa on Monday, July 24, the spotlight shone on newly-crowned Miss Grand Philippines Nikki de Moura in Cagayan de Oro.

Shortly before the SONA, De Moura received a special recognition from the city council, which passed a resolution commending the 19-year-old Kagay-anon with a Brazilian heritage for bringing honor to the city.

In a rare move, the city council adjourned its session after just 30 minutes to allow its members to watch Marcos’s SONA.

Vice Mayor Jocelyn Rodriguez said it was the first time during her watch that they had cut short a session, which typically required over two hours of deliberations. The house rules were suspended for 10 minutes to acknowledge and honor the beauty titlist.

Rodriguez said they chose not to suspend the city council’s session because De Moura had already accepted their invitation, and there were a few matters certified as urgent by Mayor Rolando Uy that needed to be tackled.

Councilor Edgar Cabanlas, eager to hear Marcos’s speech on economic matters during the SONA, moved for the early adjournment of the session.

But unlike the city government officials, De Moura had other plans. She proceeded to a downtown mall for a press conference, about the same time as Marcos’ annual address to the nation.

Many field reporters from the city’s radio stations, including one from a state-owned broadcast network, and bloggers chose to forgo the SONA to join De Moura during her press conference instead.

Hailing from Cagayan de Oro, the Filipino-Brazilian beauty queen is the first to represent the Philippines in the Miss Grand International pageant under ALV Pageant Circle, following Binibining Pilipinas Charities’ 2022 withdrawal from the Miss Grand International franchise..

Having emerged victorious among more than two dozen competitors, De Moura succeeded the 2022 Binibining Pilipinas Grand International Roberta Tamondong. Her coronation at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay was graced by Brazil’s reigning Miss Grand International, Isabella Menin.

De Moura will go on to represent the Philippines during the Miss Grand International competition in Vietnam on October 25. – Rappler.com