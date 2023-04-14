Murad moves to transfer BARMM seat to Maguindanao del Norte

BARMM SEAT. A bird's eye view of the seat of the Bangsamoro regional government in Cotabato City during a Ramadan evening.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines – Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) interim Chief Minister Ahod Balawag “Al Haj Murad” Ebrahim has pushed for the transfer of the seat of power of the regional government to a thriving town in Maguindanao del Norte, a newly created province now led by one of his former top ministers.

BARMM officials will begin consultations on Ebrahim’s proposal at the Shariff Kabunsuan Cultural Complex in Cotabato City, on Monday, April 17, according to Bangsamoro Planning and Development Authority (BPDA) Director-General Mohajirin Ali.

If plans don’t miscarry, the seat of the regional government will rise on a sprawling area in the village of Sarmiento in Parang town near the Polloc port, about 30 kilometers from the present BARMM center in Cotabato City.

The town is currently the seat of the regional command of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in the Bangsamoro region.

Classified as a first-class municipality, Parang is geographically in the center of the Bangsamoro region, accessible by land to and from Lanao del Sur and Maguindanao del Norte. Its port also makes the town accessible to BARMM’s island provinces of Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi.

Ali said the ambitious plan, contained in Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) Bill No. 43, is to relocate the Office of the Chief Minister of the BARMM, the region’s parliament, and the main offices of 15 Bangsamoro regional line ministries to Parang.

“This will allow us to have more room for expansion,” Ali told Rappler on Tuesday, April 11, as he pointed out that the present site at the BARMM regional government in Cotabato City was fast becoming congested.

Ebrahim, who authored the bill himself, said the regional government was determined to make Maguindanao del Norte, under the leadership of former Bangsamoro senior minister Abdulraof Macacua, the top province in the Muslim-majority region.

Macacua, once the leader of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front’s Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces (BIAF), assumed as OIC governor of Maguindanao del Norte and took his oath before President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Malacanang. He reported for work as OIC governor this week in a satellite office he established for the province in Cotabato City.

Ebrahim said Macacua’s appointment “will ensure positive changes and development in the province and the region.”

“We will make Maguindanao del Norte the number one province in the BARMM,” Ebrahim said.

Parang Mayor Cahar Ibay hailed the move which, he said, would help shore up his town’s economy and increase the local government’s revenues as it strengthens its bid to turn Parang into another city in the Bangsamoro region.

Ibay said the town government, this early, was preparing to see an influx of investments, more employment, and livelihood opportunities.

He said it would also mean the relocation of hundreds of families of BARMM employees to Parang.

“Just imagine what that can do to the local economy,” Ibay said.

He, however, expressed concern about the peace and order situation in Maguindanao del Norte which, he said, regional, provincial, and town officials would need to improve through collaboration with security forces.

Ibay also said the province would also need to ensure a reliable power and water supply, and better roads and other infrastructure if Parang is to become BARMM’s administrative and legislative capital. – Rappler.com