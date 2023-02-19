Murad orders MILF to help get group behind Adiong ambush

AMBUSH. Lanao del Sur 1st District Representative Zia Adiong (2nd from left) speaks to reporters about the ambush that wounded his governor-brother Mamintal Jr. during a news conference in Cagayan de Oro on Saturday, February 18. With him is Bangsamoro Interior Minister Naguib Sinarimbo (3rd from right) and other local officials.

BARMM Interior Minister Naguib Sinarimbo says at least 10 suspects in the Lanao del Sur ambush have been identified

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) interim Chief Minister Ahod Balawag “Murad” Ebrahim has ordered the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) to help authorities in investigating and catching those behind the February 17 ambush that killed four men and wounded Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal Adiong Jr.

In a statement, Ebrahim condemned the ambush, calling it a “cowardly act” that has “no place in the Bangsamoro Region.”

He urged the security sector, including the MILF, to conduct a thorough investigation to bring justice to the victims and to uphold the peace process.

Ebrahim, as the leader of the MILF, played a crucial role in the 2014 political settlement with the government, a landmark agreement which paved the way for the creation of the new autonomous Muslim-majority region in Mindanao. Currently, Ebrahim is now overseeing its development and progress.

BARMM Interior Minister Naguib Sinarimbo announced on Saturday afternoon, February 18, that at least 10 suspects in the ambush have been identified.

Sinarimbo did not disclose the suspects’ names, however, pending the results of an official investigation.

During a closed-door meeting in Cagayan de Oro, Sinarimbo briefed the Adiong family on the initial findings of the investigation into the ambush.

He said a motorcycle belonging to a “known personality” was found at the scene of the ambush on Friday night.

Lanao del Sur 1st District Representative Zia Adiong, the governor’s brother, said their family would wait for the outcome of the police investigation before drawing any conclusions.

“We want to make sure that the real suspects would be punished,” Zia said.

Sinarimbo asked the League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP) in Lanao del Sur to assist in negotiating the surrender of the 10 suspects.

“We know who these suspects are. It would be better for them to surrender peacefully,” Sinarimbo said.

The ambush occurred when gunmen attacked Adiong’s convoy in Barangay Dilimbayan, Maguing town while he was en route to Wao town in Lanao del Sur.

Adiong was wounded in the attack, but his four security escorts and driver died.

He was riding in a Toyota Land Cruiser that was the third vehicle in a seven-car convoy when the gunmen fired from both sides.

The 57-year-old governor was brought from Bukidnon to the Polymedic General Hospital in Cagayan de Oro for treatment.

After undergoing surgery to remove a slug from his right hip, he requested pancakes and a cup of coffee for breakfast, much to the delight of his family.

His son, Lanao del Sur Vice Governor Mohammad Khalid Adiong, expressed his happiness when his father woke up on Saturday morning asking for breakfast.

“Pancakes are his favorite breakfast. I know he is okay when he asked for it,” the younger Adiong said.

Butig town Mayor Dimnatang Pansar, the president of the LMP in Lanao del Sur, urged the police to conduct a speedy investigation. He called on the police and military to identify the suspects and catch them.

The mayors’ group condemned the attempt on Adiong’s life in a statement which demanded justice for the victims.

Meanwhile, Sinarimbo said there were armed groups operating along the boundaries of Lanao del Sur and Bukidnon being monitored. He urged the public to cooperate with authorities in their investigation. – with reports from Ferdinandh Cabrera / Rappler.com