Labor relations commission orders Sunstar-Cagayan de Oro to pay workers

IN TEARS. Former Sunstar Superbalita editor-in-chief Jenefer Besere breaks into tears as the NLRC issues an order for her former employer to pay up.

'We can only say we achieved press freedom if Sunstar pays us,' says a former Sunstar-Cagayan de Oro reporter

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – Journalist Jenefer Besere broke into tears after a labor arbiter from the National Labor Relations Commission (NLRC) issued a writ of execution on Monday, June 19, compelling her former employer, Sunstar Cagayan de Oro Publishing Incorporated, to pay her and her co-workers’ unpaid salaries and other benefits.

The 8th Division of the NLRC ruled that the media company must pay Besere, the former editor in chief of the now-defunct tabloid Sunstar SuperBalita-Cagayan de Oro, and 10 other former media workers a total of P2.553 million, including attorney’s fees.

Labor Arbiter Jean Domaboc-Munez issued the writ of execution during a hearing attended by Besere and her group, and lawyer Jasper Pelayo, who represented Sunstar Publishing Incorporated which is based in Cebu City.

DEMAND. Former workers of Sunstar-Cagayan de Oro and their lawyer, Beverly Musni (right), raise their clenched fists and demand payment from the media company.

“I have worked with Sunstar for more than 22 years and rose from the ranks, from reporter to editor-in-chief. What I am seeking now is not only justice but also the recognition of my life’s work,” Besere said.

NLRC awarded Besere alone P434,456 for her more than two decades of employment with the now-defunct Sunstar SuperBalita-Cagayan de Oro, a Bisayan tabloid owned by Sunstar Cagayan de Oro Publishing.

But the media workers’ lawyer, Beverly Musni, said she considered the writ of execution a “partial victory” for the group since the media company, which is separate from the Cebu-based Sunstar Publishing, closed down on June 30, 2020.

“After that, they sold everything from the printing presses to computers and other valuable assets. There is nothing left for the employees. They have been left with an empty bag,” Musni said.

Musni, however, said Sunstar Cagayan de Oro remains registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) despite selling all its assets.

Pelayo, Sunstar’s lawyer, neither objected to the NLRC’s issuance of the writ nor offered to negotiate for his client’s compliance. But he said he would bring the matter to the attention of the board of Sunstar Publishing Incorporated in Cebu.

“I will bring the issue to the board in Cebu and recommend payment,” Pelayo said during the hearing.

Pelayo said Sunstar Cagayan de Oro Publishing ceased operations and printing its two publications in the city due to financial difficulties during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Musni said the affected media workers face challenges in receiving their rightful compensation due to the complex corporate structure established by the Cebu-based publishing group.

She, however, pointed out that SEC records indicate that Sunstar Publishing Incorporated in Cebu City owns controlling interests in Sunstar Cagayan de Oro and Superbalita, with 24,995 shares valued at P2,499,500.

Other shares, Musni said, are owned by Jesus Garcia Jr., Dale Garcia, Alvin Garcia, Gina Atienza, and Julius Neri, each holding one share valued at P100.

“It is evident that Sunstar Publishing of Cebu owns Sunstar Cagayan de Oro and therefore should be responsible for paying the outstanding amount to the affected media workers,” Musni said.

In its website, Sunstar stated that it operates daily newspapers printed in English and Cebuano in Bacolod, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Davao, and Pampanga. They also have online publications in Dumaguete, Iloilo, Pangasinan, and Zamboanga.

Sunstar Publishing Incorporated publishes Sun.Star Cebu Daily and the website, www.sunstar.com.ph

Based on the Vera Files Media Ownership monitoring in the Philippines, Sunstar Publishing Incorporated is owned by Armson Corporation, a holding company of the Garcias, and White Gold Incorporated, owned by the Gaisanos of Cebu.

Lynde Salgados, a former sports editor of the now-defunct Sunstar Cagayan de Oro, pleaded with the media company to “show compassion and transparency.” Salgados worked at Sunstar Cagayan de Oro for 25 years.

“We can only say we achieved press freedom if Sunstar pays us,” said Steph Berganio, a former Sunstar Superbalita reporter. – Rappler.com