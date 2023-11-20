NDRRMC: 9 dead in Mindanao earthquake

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DAMAGE. Shards from materials can be seen inside a mall damaged after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake rocked General Santos City on November 17, 2023.

The NDRRMC says 2,489 families and 12,885 individuals were affected across Davao Region and Soccsksargen

MANILA, Philippines – Reported deaths due to the magnitude 6.8 earthquake that hits parts of Mindanao last week climbed to 9, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Monday, November 20.

Across Davao Region and Soccsksargen, 2,489 families and 12,885 individuals were affected by the earthquake, with 15 individuals injured. Soccsksargen comprises the provinces of South Cotabato, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, and General Santos City.

Meanwhile, the quake damaged 826 houses and 118 infrastructures, most of which were schools and government facilities. There was no estimated cost of damaged infrastructure as of Monday.

With 16 road sections and 5 bridge sections damaged, only 48% of roads and bridges in the regions were passable to vehicles; 10% remain impassable to all types vehicles.

Worth of damage to agriculture goods has yet to be ascertained, but an initial count of 50 affected farmers and fisherfolk from Soccsksargen was reported.

As of Monday, the Department of Social Welfare and Development and the Office of the Civil Defense had provided assistance worth P11,612,558.07 in food items, financial assistance, family kits, and family food packs.

The strong earthquake struck at 4:14 pm last Friday, November 17, with an estimated depth of 63 kilometers. Glan, Sarangani, felt the highest reported intensity at VII.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the quake was likely to have been generated by the Cotabato Trench.

The quake on Friday caused panic throughout the island. People in malls and in other public areas took to social media to post photos and videos of the damage caused by the earthquake. – Rappler.com

