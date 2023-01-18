No damage in magnitude 7 earthquake off Davao Occidental

(1st UPDATE) The tremor is also felt in the provinces of Davao del Sur, Davao Oriental, and Sarangani

DAVAO ORIENTAL, Philippines – A magnitude 7 earthquake struck at around 2:30 pm on Wednesday, January 18, causing residents of Sarangani town in Davao Occidental province and Balut Island to flee their homes and workplaces in search of safety.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the earthquake’s epicenter was located off the coast of Sarangani town, with a depth of 64 kilometers from the seabed.

After the initial shock, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) in the Davao Region conducted a quick assessment of the affected areas to determine if there were any reports of damage or injuries.

No damage or injuries were reported, and residents were able to return to their normal routines shortly after the event, according to Mark Cirunai, chief of operations of the OCD in the Davao Region.

The tremor was felt in Davao del Sur, Davao Oriental, and Sarangani province.

Despite the lack of damage, the earthquake serves as a reminder of the potential dangers of living in an area prone to seismic activity.

The Philippines is located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area known for its high seismic activity and frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

The OCD in the Davao Region advised residents to always be prepared for potential seismic events in the future by having emergency kits ready, knowing evacuation routes, and staying informed about weather updates and emergency alerts. – Rappler.com