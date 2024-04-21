Okir art exhibit aims to make art cool again for Maranao youth

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – Okir, the artistic cultural heritage of the Maranaos, is troubled by the lack of artisans among the young in Lanao del Sur.

Lantong Pangcoga, an Okir baul maker, told MindaNews he finds it hard to find anyone to work at his workshop in Tugaya town, Lanao del Sur, which specialized in making “baul” or wooden chest handcarved with intricate Okir motifs and inlayed with “tipay” or polished shells.

“When I have a big order for baul, I have to look everywhere for someone to work in my shop,” Pangcoga said.

Pangcoga said most of the young artisans in his town now prefer to work at shops selling mobile phone gadgets in Marawi City.

The 5th class municipality of Tugaya is the ground zero of Maranao culture and art. There are workshops under every house making gongs, drums, chests, and tapestries.

It is also the center of brass making for trays, beads, and malongs with intricate designs.

Director General Rosslaini Alonto-Sinarimbo of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in the Muslim Mindanao Ministry of Trade (MTIT), Investments and Tourism said they are fully aware of the diminishing interest of the youth in learning the Okir and Maranao art.

Sinarimbo said the internet and pop art are the greatest threat to Okir and Maranao art.

“This is the reason why we are constantly looking for platforms to display our art and culture,” she said.

The BARMM MTIT recently held a three-day “Okir Art Exhibit; Tales of Marawi” at SM Downtown Premier in Cagayan de Oro on April 16. The exhibit displayed Maranao artworks like baul, tapestries, paintings, and jewelry accessories inspired by Okir designs.

Okir inspired malongs and accessories on display at the 3-day “Okir Art Exhibit” in Cagayan de Oro last week. Photo by Froilan Gallardo

Sinarimbo said the exhibit aimed to re-establish and reinforce the Okir art among the youth and other people in Mindanao.

“Our history and heritage may not take the form of steel and concrete, but they form the foundations of our people’s strength and identity,” Sinarimbo said.

MTTI minister Abuamri Taddik said they hoped that the exhibit would spur appreciation among the audience to the artistic tradition of Maranao art and culture. – Rappler.com