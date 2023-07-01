Opposition mounts vs move to create 3 new Maguindanao del Norte towns

IN SESSION. Members of the Bangsamoro parliament during a session.

BARMM legislators move to carve villages out of the towns of Datu Odin Sinsuat and Sultan Kudarat and turn them into three new municipalities

GENERAL SANTOS, Philippines – Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) lawmakers’ proposals to create more towns in Maguindanao del Norte were greeted with strong opposition from kocal officials, businessmen, and residents who see no valid justification for such a move.

Three regional laws have been proposed in the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA), the interim parliament of the BARMM, aiming to carve out villages and turn them into three new municipalities from the present towns of Datu Odin Sinsuat and Sultan Kudarat.

These areas are located alongside Cotabato City and are separated by the Rio Grande de Mindanao and the Tamontaka river.

The town council of Datu Odin Sinsuat passed a resolution registering its opposition to the BTA proposals to divide the town.

The town’s vice mayor, Sajid Sinsuat, said, “Let us focus on making our town a city, not divide it.”

BARMM Deputy Speaker Lanang Ali Jr. has filed BTA Bill No. 190 and Bill No. 191, seeking to form two new municipalities out of Datu Odin Sinsuat town, previously known as Dinaig and the largest town in the province.

Bill No. 190 aims to create Datu Balabaran Sinsuat town with a seat of government in Barangay Tamontaka, across the river in Cotabato City.

In the proposal, the barangays of Tapian, Linek, Dinaig Proper, Tamontaka, Tanuel, Kusiong, Mompong, Semba, Capiton, Tambak, Badak, Awang, and Dulangan will form Datu Balabaran Sinsuat municipality.

The other proposal, BTA Bill 191, seeks to establish the proposed town of Sheik Abas Hamza with Barangay Bugawas as its seat of power.

If approved, the barangays of Labungan, Taviran, Baka, Sapalan, Sifaran, Bugawas, Bitu, Kurintem, Margues, and Makir will constitute the proposed town of Sheik Abas Hamza, which will cover an area of approximately 16,439 hectares.

BARMM parliament member Baileng Mantawil has also filed BTA Bill No. 223, proposing the creation of the town of Nuling from the existing Sultan Kudarat town, with its seat of government in Barangay Pinaring.

Datu Odin Sinsuat Mayor Lester Sinsuat expressed disappointment, saying those who made the proposals didn’t bother to consult him and other local officials.

“I do not think there is a need to split our town because our constituents are receiving the services they need from the local government,” Lester said.

He asserted that splitting the town into three would hinder efforts to turn Datu Odin Sinsuat a city.

A local business leader said the regional and town government should work on the envisaged Datu Odin Sinsuat’s cityhood instead to stimulate the economic and trade potential of the area.

BARMM Business Council president Ronald Torres said leaving the town undivided would facilitate its path to becoming a city, attracting more tourists and potential investors and benefiting not only the town but also neighboring areas.

In the coastal area of Datu Odin Sinsuat, over 30 investors have established beach resorts and other businesses.

Local officials also expressed their opposition to the proposed creation of Nuling town, carved out of Sultan Kudarat town, through Mantawil’s BTA Bill No. 223.

Norman Otto, president of the Liga ng mga Barangay and chairman of Barangay Kakar in Sultan Kudarat, said the town’s current success and the absence of a valid reason for the proposed separation should make BARMM officials rethink their proposal.

Instead, Otto urged lawmakers to focus on fostering unity for the town’s development rather than splitting it.

He also said they were not consulted regarding the proposed law.

Wilma Otto, the barangay chairperson of Rebuken, said all 39 barangays in Sultan Kudarat were opposed to the proposal.

She said the town is already a first-class municipality and has been recognized with the Seal of Good Local Governance by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

“Why split it? There is no reason to do so,” she said.

Based on a briefer from the BTA, the creation of the towns would require ratification through a plebiscite, wherein a majority of qualified voters in the affected barangays must approve the proposal.

It said the Commission on Elections (Comelec), through the Bangsamoro Electoral Office (BEO), will supervise and conduct the plebiscite.

If the proposals are approved, and ratified via plebiscite, the BARMM chief minister will then appoint municipal mayors, vice-mayors, and members of the new town councils to serve until the elections.

The proposed regional laws also provide that the Bangsamoro government will fund the administration and operation of the new towns until they become eligible to receive revenue allotment shares from the national government. – Rappler.com