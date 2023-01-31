OFW arrested for cracking bomb joke in plane in Davao

The joke delays the flight and inconveniences more than 200 passengers, many of them infuriated

DAVAO ORIENTAL, Philippines – An overseas Filipino worker from Pangasinan found out that cracking a bomb joke is still a big no-no in airplanes and airports, a rule that was an offshoot of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks that toppled the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in the United States.

The 59-year-old woman, who had come from a four-day vacation with her two sisters, was arrested at the Davao International Airport on Sunday, January 29, for dropping a bomb joke on board Cebu Pacific Flight 5J97.

Police said the woman, identified as Annabelle Macose, told a flight attendant in jest: “May bomba dun sa bag ko (There’s a bomb in my bag).”

The flight attendant immediately reported the joke to the captain who requested for security assistance through the Davao Control Tower.

Personnel of the Philippine National Police’s Aviation Security Group, along with airline agents led by Davao International Airport manager Rex Obcena, boarded the plane to offload and arrest Macose.

The rest of the passengers were deplaned and the commercial airliner was repositioned to a designated isolation bay for re-screening of all checked-in baggage and hand-carried items.

The incident delayed the flight and inconvenienced passengers, many of them infuriated by what had happened.

It had 221 passengers and had been scheduled to depart Davao City to Manila at 6:45 pm. The flight eventually proceeded to its destination, Manila, and departed the airport at 9:11 pm.

Macose was charged with violating PD 12727, the anti-bomb joke law, which carries a fine of P40,000 and a maximum imprisonment of five years.

Although described by her family as a natural comic, Corporal Jefry Sabulbero of the Davao International Airport Police warned that making bomb jokes in public places, especially in the aviation industry, is not taken lightly.

Macose was cooperative with investigators and admitted to making the mistake.

She was turned over to the Sasa Police Station for custodial proceedings on Sunday night.

The case against her was filed at the Davao City prosecutor’s office.

Sabulbero advised the public to never make bomb jokes in airplanes and airports as there would be consequences, and to always be aware of laws that may impact them if violated. – Rappler.com