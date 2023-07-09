At least 5 kids die as pertussis spreads in South Cotabato village

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

South Cotabato health workers count at least 220 residents in five highland communities in Lake Sebu who have contracted the disease

GENERAL SANTOS, Philippines – Five children have already died from pertussis, which has also infected hundreds of residents in Barangay Ned in the town of Lake Sebu in South Cotabato, a village chief confirmed on Friday, July 7.

Pertussis, also known as whooping cough, is a highly contagious respiratory infection caused by the bacterium Bordetella pertussis.

The bacterial disease primarily affects children, and its symptoms include severe coughing fits accompanied by a characteristic “whooping” sound. It is contagious and can be transmitted through droplets from an infected person

Nida Parañaque, the barangay chairperson of Ned, said the young children who died, aged nine months to one year old, were from three remote communities in the village. She said they suffered from severe coughing, colds, and fever.

Parañaque said many of those infected were children, and some were the elderly, and pregnant women.

Dr. Rogelio Aturdido Jr., head of Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO), said that based on samples collected from children showing pertussis symptoms, it has been confirmed that pertussis is spreading in the area.

“Our tests have shown that pertussis is present,” Aturdido Jr. said.

He added, “Those treated for pertussis exhibited similar symptoms of cough, mild fever, runny nose, and reddish eyes. If ignored, the symptoms may progress to dry persistent coughing and difficulty breathing.”

Officials said the pertussis infections were first documented began on May 29, and in less than two weeks, approximately 160 residents were confirmed to have contracted the disease.

Over local broadcaster Topgun Radio in Koronadal, Parañaque said health workers have so far listed at least 220 infected residents from five highland communities.

As a result, she said health workers visit the villages on a weekly basis.

Health workers have advised residents not to ignore pertussis symptoms and to seek immediate treatment to prevent the development of more serious respiratory infections.

In late May, four children in the same barangay died of an influenza-like illness that spread in six remote communities near the scenic Lake Sebu.

Aturdido said the affected residents, mostly members of the Tboli tribal group, experienced colds, coughing, and fever.

He said the health office has implemented measures to prevent the further spread of the disease. – Rappler.com