Azurin activates new police offices in 2 Maguindanao provinces

FLAG-RAISING. Philippine National Police Chief General Rodolfo Azurin Jr. leads the official raising of the new flag for the Maguindanao del Norte Provincial Police Office during the activation ceremony in Camp Salipada K. Pendatun in Maguindanao del Norte, on Monday, April 10.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines – Philippine National Police Chief General Rodolfo Azurin Jr. officially deactivated the Maguindanao police command and activated the new Maguindanao del Sur and Maguindanao del Norte police provincial offices during a ceremony at Camp Salipada K. Pendatun in Parang, Maguindanao del Norte, on Monday, April 10.

The deactivation of the old police command and the activation of two new ones complied with Republic Act 11550 after the division of Maguindanao into two new political territories.

Interior Secretary and National Police Commission (Napolcom) Chairperson Benjamin Abalos Jr. signed Resolution No. 2023-0213 on March 1, approving the creation of the Maguindanao del Sur and Maguindanao del Norte police offices.

Azurin said the new police offices will split the now defunct Maguindanao police command’s manpower, and then they would be augmented by PNP personnel from Western Mindanao.

“If there is a need for supplemental budgets, then we can always draw from the command reserves of the regional director or the chief PNP,” Azurin said.

The new provincial police offices will be headed by officers with the rank of full-fledged colonels.

Colonel Roel Sermese will be retained and serve as Maguindanao del Sur’s police chief while Colonel James Gulmatico, the deputy director for operations of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, will serve as officer-in-charge of the new Maguindanao del Norte police office.

The seat of the Maguindanao del Sur police will be in Shariff Aguak town while the Maguindanao del Norte police will be based in Parang town, said Bangsamoro police director Brigadier General Allan Nobleza.

Azurin said the activation of the two provincial police offices would mean tighter security in the two Maguindanao provinces ahead of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections on October 30.

Maguindanao del Sur has 24 towns while Maguindanao del Norte only has 12.

The deactivation and activation ceremony was attended by newly appointed Maguindanao del Norte officer-in-charge/Governor Abdulraof Macacua, Bangsamoro Interior Minister Naguib Sinarimbo, Army 6th Division Commander Major General Alex Rillera, and other top police and military officials in Central Mindanao and the Bangsamoro region.

Maguindanao del Sur OIC Governor Mariam Sangki-Mangudadatu was a no-show and was represented by her provincial administrator, Cyrus Torrena. – Rappler.com

Ferdinandh Cabrera is an Aries Rufo Journalism fellow.