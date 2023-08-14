PNP identifies 3 Maguindanao del Norte hotspots ahead of barangay elections

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

RESHUFFLE. Maguidanao del Norte police director Colonel Sultan Sapal announces an impending reshuffling in the PNP in the province.

Maguindanao del Norte's police chief announces impending revamp of key police officials in the province ahead of the election period

GENERAL SANTOS, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) has identified three Maguindanao del Norte towns as high-priority areas where security measures need to be stepped up in the weeks leading to the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections this October.

The PNP also announced the impending revamp of key police officials in the province ahead of the election period.

Maguidanao del Norte police chief Colonel Sultan Salman Sapal told reporters on Friday, August 11, that the towns of Datu Odin Sinsuat, Sultan Mastura, and Parang have been designated as top-priority areas, where supplementary security personnel will be deployed.

Sapal said the towns have a long history of intense political rivalries, which was the basis for the designation.

Other factors, including the existing peace and order conditions, have also factored into the decision, he said.

Sapal, however, said the list may change after the filing of certificates of candidacies (COCs) by individuals aspiring for positions in the barangay polls. The filing of COCs is scheduled from August 28 to September 2.

The identification of potential hotspots is part of the security preparations for the upcoming elections, along with close monitoring of private armed groups and individuals illegally possessing firearms, he said.

Sapal said preparations were underway for the reshuffling of police commanders in the province’s 12 towns.

“The reshuffling will take place before the election period,” he said.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has designated the election period to be from August 28 to November 29.

Sapal said the reshuffling will prevent any perception of familiarity between potential candidates and the police commanders.

He said the PNP is committed to avoiding scenarios wherein police commanders have family connections with the aspiring candidates within their assigned areas of responsibility. Sapal assured that the PNP will remain nonpartisan.

During his visit to the province to administer the oath to former rebels who joined the PNP on August 10, Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos cautioned aspiring barangay officials that the elections are not intended for troublemakers and people possessing illegal arms.

Abalos’ advice to voters: “Do not elect troublemakers into office, especially those who incite violence and possess weapons.” – Rappler.com