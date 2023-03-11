Police arrest South Cotabato town councilor accused of child rape

The Tantangan town government puts on hold the salaries and other benefits of Councilor June Seneca who fails to attend sessions and other legislative activities of the town council since January

GENERAL SANTOS, Philippines – Police arrested on Friday, March 10, a popular political figure in a South Cotabato town who went into hiding in January after a court ordered him arrested for two separate sex-related cases involving a minor.

Tantangan town councilor June Seneca was arrested by authorities at Bria Homes Subdivision in Barangay San Isidro, General Santos after the police were informed by residents that he was there.

Tantangan police chief Major Randy Apostol said the 60-year-old Seneca has been sued for alleged rape and sexual assault, based on a complaint filed by a minor who was one of his scholars.

Judge Vicente Peña of the Regional Trial Court Branch 45 in Surallah town, South Cotabato, issued the arrest warrants on January 6.

No bail was recommended for the rape case, while a P200,000 bail was recommended for the sexual abuse case.

Tantangan Vice Mayor Cesar Dasilao said they have put on hold the salaries and other benefits of Seneca, who had been absent from sessions and failed to perform his duties as a town lawmaker since January.

Seneca had gone into hiding and failed to attend regular sessions, special sessions, and other legislative activities of the Tatangan’s town council since January 16.

A popular political figure in the town, Seneca won in the May 9 elections in 2022 and is currently serving his last term as a town councilor.

Before he became a town councilor, Seneca completed a three-term stint as barangay chairman of Poblacion, Tantangan. – Rappler.com