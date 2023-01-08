Police catch Indonesian, 2 others with high-powered guns in Sarangani

CHECK. A policeman stops a vehicle for inspection at a checkpoint in Sarangani province in November 2022.

Police say they are looking into the suspects' possible links to terrorism or organized crime

GENERAL SANTOS, Philippines – Police arrested an Indonesian and his two Filipino companions after they were caught with nearly a dozen high-powered firearms in a town in Sarangani province on Saturday, January 7.

Police said they were looking into the suspects’ possible links to terrorism or organized crime.

Soccsksargen police director Brigadier General Jamili Macaraeg said the suspects were caught by members of the Soccsksargen Mobile Force Battalion at a checkpoint in Barangay Nalus, Kiamba, Sarangani province.

Macaraeg identified the suspects as 29-year-old Indonesian Anton Gobay and his two Filipino companions Michael Tino, 25, of Maitum, Sarangani, and Jimmy Desales Abolde, 53, of Labangal, General Santos City.

Police seized from them 10 Colt AR-15 assault rifles, a 9mm Para rifle, 20 steel magazines, and 10 detachable rifle butts.

Captain Ralph Marvin Rivera, the leader of the checkpoint group, said the three were riding a tricycle with the firearms when they were caught.

He said they could not show papers for the firearms, prompting the police to arrest and bring them to the Kiamba Municipal Police Station.

Police said they were trying to find out where the firearms came from and exactly where the suspects were supposed to bring them.

The suspects were facing criminal charges for violation of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act at the very least, according to Rivera. – Rappler.com