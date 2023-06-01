Police kill Soccsksargen most wanted and 2 companions in Cotabato

Soccsksargen police director Brigadier General Jimili Macaraeg says the slain fugitive was the fourth most wanted person in Region XII and the most wanted criminal in Matalam town, Cotabato

GENERAL SANTOS, Philippines – Authorities sent to arrest a long-wanted fugitive in a remote village in Matalam town in Cotabato province, ended up killing him and his two companions in a gunfight at his residence.

Matalam town police chief Lieutenant Colonel Arniel Melocotones on Thursday, June 1, said law enforcers were about to serve an arrest warrant at the house where they believed 38-year old Abdulkarim Unsil alias Dekit Unsil, was hiding. Unsil is wanted by the law for cases of murder and frustrated murder

But as the arresting team – composed of police operatives and backed by soldiers – approached the house, gunfire rang from inside, prompting them to fire back.

Aside from Unsil, also killed in that gun battle were his companions, a certain Gerald Mangiling and Kanacan Unsil.

Melocotones said they arrested another companion of Unsil whom he identified as 23-year old Harold Singcala Kalunsing, a resident of Sitio Ambel in Marbel.

The official said they took no chances when they went to get Unsil, which was the reason why there were soldiers and an elite police unit with the arresting team.

Soccsksargen police director Brigadier General Jimili Macaraeg said the slain fugitive was the fourth most wanted person in Region XII and the most wanted criminal in Matalam.

The lawmen were armed with a warrant issued by Judge Allan Edwin Boncavil, Regional Trial Court Branch 19, of the 12th Judicial Region, Macaraeg said.

Police recovered from the slain suspects two handguns – a 45 caliber pistol, a 38 caliber revolver and several bullets. They also seized an estimated 24.3 grams of shabu (meth) worth P182,250, Melocotones said.

The seized handguns will be subjected for ballistic tests to find out if these were involved in the recent spate of gun violence that has been going on in neighboring towns, like Kabacan and Pikit.

Policemen also took custody of seven motorcycles that were found in the house. – Rappler.com