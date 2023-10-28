14,000 battle-ready cops, soldiers deployed to BARMM for October 30 polls

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MAGUINDANAO POLICE. POLL DUTY. A contingent of policemen get instructions as they deploy in Maguindanao del Sur.

Bangsamoro police chief Brigadier General Allan Nobleza says a security augmentation force of more than a thousand cops and soldiers from other regions will assist in polling precinct duties and in securing the elections on October 30

GENERAL SANTOS, Philippines – Around 14,000 battle-ready cops and soldiers have been mobilized to help maintain law and order in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections, especially in provinces where 70% of the country’s election hotspots are located.

Lugging heavy weapons, the security force consists of at least 9,600 cops and 4,400 soldiers, including elite cops from the Police Special Action Force.

Bangsamoro police chief Brigadier General Allan Nobleza said on Friday, October 27, that a security augmentation force of more than a thousand cops and soldiers from other regions will assist in polling precinct duties as well as in securing the elections on October 30.

BARMM has 249 villages tagged as areas of grave security concern – the highest number among regions in the country. The figure used to be 147 when reported by the Comelec on September 20.

The number of red category areas was expected to increase following recent incidents of gun violence in Cotabato City, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, and Maguindanao del Sur.

Army 6th Infantry Division and Joint Task Force Central chief Major General Alex Rillera has placed on extreme alert status all army units under his command in the BARMM and Soccsksargen.

Rillera’s order effectively cancels all furlough and other leave privileges of soldiers to fully utilize all personnel during the elections.

Poll-related violence

On Wednesday, Camar Bansil Tawa, a candidate for Barangay Sigpang chairman in Kapatagan, Lanao del Sur, was killed after the husband of the reelectionist barangay chairperson shot him.

On Thursday, October 26, a group of armed men fired their guns indiscriminately in Talitay town, Maguindanao del Sur, injuring several residents, said Mayor Sidik Amiril, who pointed to an armed group led by Kumander Wayway and Kumander Black Sadam.

Nobleza said gun violence continues because there are at least 23,000 loose firearms that remain in the hands of individuals and armed groups in various places in the special region.

Nobleza said they have already recommended several villages in Cotabato City to be tagged under the red category to justify the deployment of additional security forces.

Meanwhile, fired razed several classrooms to be used as polling precincts at the Ruminimbang Elementary School in Barangay Ruminimbang, Barira, Maguindanao del Norte. No casualty was reported.

Barangay Ruminimbang is included in the Comelec’s list of areas of grave concern, which was released ahead of the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections.

Cotabato City election officer lawyer Norpaisa Paglala-Manduyog said they expect a low 50% turnout of voters, citing the recent incident where two candidates for barangay captain and their colleague were killed in a gun attack.

Manduyog said there was also a low turnout of voters in the previous elections, owing to hostilities and heated rivalries among candidates, that voters would rather prefer to stay in the safety of their homes.

Nobleza said that on Monday, at least a thousand cops will be deployed in all areas of Cotabato City to safeguard voters and polling centers. A team of two to six cops will secure each of the 33 voting centers in the BARMM capital, depending on what category the poll precincts belong to, the police official said.

As part of the security precautions, authorities have required a separate entrance and exit for each polling center as well as for male and female voters. – Rappler.com