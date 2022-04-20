Police start probe into Maguindanao roadside blast

Maguindanao police chief Colonel Jibin Bongcayao says investigators are still trying to determine if Governor Mariam Sangki-Mangudadatu was the target of the explosion

GENERAL SANTOS CITY, Philippines – Police started an investigation into a roadside explosion that affected the convoy of reelectionist Governor Mariam Sangki-Mangudadatu late Tuesday afternoon, April 19, in Maguindanao.

The explosion hurt a supporter of Mangudadatu identified as Abdulrauf Usman, 32, of Datu Hofer town. Usman is an aide of Nathaniel Midtimbang, a candidate for a provincial board seat.

Maguindanao police chief Colonel Jibin Bongcayao said investigators were still trying to determine if Mangudadatu was the target of the explosion at a secluded stretch of the highway linking the village of Nangi to South Upi town.

Usman was in a vehicle at the tail-end of the convoy while Mangudadatu was in the lead car.

The group had just come from a campaign sortie in South Upi town when the incident happened.

The governor’s reelection bid is being challenged by Maguindanao 2nd District Representative Esmael “Toto” Mangudadatu.

Toto and Mariam’s husband, Sultan Kudarat Governor Suharto Mangudadatu, are cousins.

Toto himself had experienced a similar incident. On October 23, 2021, a hand grenade was thrown and exploded while the convoy of Toto, with around 20 to 30 vehicles, was passing by the military detachment in Guindulungan town in Maguindanao. No one was hurt in that incident.

Toto was elected Maguindanao governor in 2010 and he subsequently became a congressman. Now, he is seeking his old gubernatorial post while his wife Sharifa Akeel is running for Sultan Kudarat governor against Suharto’s son Pax Ali.

Police said Maguindanao has deemed Datu Hofer town as one of the areas of concern during the election period.

The other Maguindanao towns are Rajah Buayan, Sultan sa Barongis, Datu Piang, Datu Salibo, Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Datu Unsay, Mamasapano, Shariff Aguak, and Shariff Saydona Mustapha.

The areas are among 16 towns and two cities that were placed on the watchlist of authorities in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

BARMM police director Brigadier General Arthur Cabalona said there were also 102 communities across the region with less serious threats but were being monitored. – Rappler.com

Rommel Rebollido is a Mindanao-based journalist and an awardee of the Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship.